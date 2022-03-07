U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Keyrus expands its Digital Commerce offering with a strategic investment in Latin America

·4 min read

Keyrus makes a strategic investment in Codeby, a global strategic partner of VTEX, a SaaS digital commerce platform

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrus, a global leader in data intelligence, digital, and business transformation consulting, announces a majority investment in the capital of Codeby, a Brazilian company specializing in multi-channel e-commerce consulting.

Keyrus makes a strategic investment in Codeby, a global strategic partner of VTEX, a SaaS digital commerce platform
Keyrus makes a strategic investment in Codeby, a global strategic partner of VTEX, a SaaS digital commerce platform

For Keyrus, this investment in Codeby represents a strategic opportunity to partner with the visionary SaaS E-Commerce platform, VTEX, expanding its portfolio and reinforcing its leadership in B2B and B2C Digital Commerce solutions and marketplaces implementation. "By welcoming Codeby within the Keyrus Group, not only we are strengthening our positioning in LATAM, but we are also accelerating our fast-growing Digital Commerce practice globally thanks to the footprint of Codeby in North America and in EMEA." states Marc Stukkens, Executive VP of Keyrus Group.

Founded in 2014, Codeby, a global strategic partner of VTEX, counts 80 employees, a revenue of USD 2,5 million and over 30 global clients. "For Codeby, this union with Keyrus is a unique opportunity to accelerate our international expansion and develop our base of enterprise clients" analyzes Codeby Founder, Fellipe Guimarães.

"There is a great cultural fit between our two companies, we are very excited to start this new journey, we have so much to offer each other. We look forward to bringing our unique market perspective" says Victor Almeida the Cofounder.

VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers with 20 operating locations and 1,600 employees worldwide, sees this acquisition as a huge potential for new business and accelerated growth.

"Since my first position at VTEX back in 2015, Codeby has always been at the top of mind when it comes to recommending Partners. Now, almost 7 years later, I keep introducing them to our most strategic clients. I can only see this acquisition as an opportunity to boost even more this very talented team, by reaching new clients, new types of projects and even new geographies.", points out Daniela Jurado, EMEA General Manager of VTEX.

"Keyrus and Codeby complementarities in terms of digital portfolio, technology partners, geographies as well as in corporate culture, will allow us to confirm our position as global leader in Digital Commerce with over 200 online stores and clients globally ", concludes Stephan Samouilhan, CEO Keyrus Latam.

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus is a global consulting and technology company that focuses on making data matter, truly matter, from a human perspective. Since it's not only the data itself that matters, but the opportunities we can develop by leveraging it, we are constantly working at understanding what our clients are trying to achieve. We explore and measure behaviors. We understand and translate. We make sense of the realities data represents to shape better, impactful, real-life decisions. A mere means to an end, data, whether big, small, human, complex, historical, prospective, only ever makes sense when it is used to develop experiences, shape understanding, make the best decisions. Our value proposition is founded upon five major groups of services, each comprising multiple offerings:

  • Automation and artificial intelligence: we provide our clients with the means to improve productivity and accuracy across business processes, and to focus on higher value work. We enable companies to gain insights and to make the best decisions.

  • Human-centric digital experience: relationship with customers and employee engagement constitute two of the largest contributors to business' overall success. At Keyrus, we help companies to imagine and to create seamless multimodal digital experiences to reach their business goals.

  • Data & analytics enablement: data is unquestionably a key to success for businesses. When used intelligently, it opens up unique opportunities for facing present and future challenges. At Keyrus, we enable organizations to deploy the capabilities to make data matter: we apply data science at a business level.

  • Cloud and security: cloud data and digital platforms have the potential to overhaul the way data are being translated into value, while bringing scalability and flexibility to a next level. At Keyrus, we secure your data assets and make sure your data is protected and confidential.

  • Business transformation & innovation: to thrive in the nowadays ecosystem, every business needs to not only accelerate its digital transformation, but also acquire skills to boost its adaptability, resilience, and competitiveness. At Keyrus, we help our clients to successfully transform themselves to build a better future.

Relying on the accumulated experience of more than 3.000 consultants and present in 22 countries on 4 continents, Keyrus is one of the foremost international experts in data, consulting, and technology.

Learn more at https://keyrus.com

ABOUT CODEBY

We are a technology company specialized in developing functionalities that add to the growth of digital businesses.

We have over 6 years of experience serving major brands in the market, we contribute with customized technological solutions that add and solve the needs of each of our customers.

We specialize in e-commerce with a focus on the VTEX and Shopify ecosystems, both considered excellent Multichannel E-commerce platforms in the world. We have a team focused on both platforms to provide support services, development, and creation of new solutions.

In addition, we have startups that seek to solve small challenges of online stores with innovative ideas accessible to small, medium, and large businesses.

Learn more at https://codeby.com.br/

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Learn more at https://vtex.com/

LA NOUVELLE AGENCE
Elvin Macko
Tel : 06 18 65 18 53
elvin@lanouvelle-agence.com

KEYRUS
Félix Bassous
Tel : 01 41 34 10 00
rp-keyrus@keyrus.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759754/Keyrus_Codeby.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659746/Keyrus_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Keyrus)
(PRNewsfoto/Keyrus)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyrus-expands-its-digital-commerce-offering-with-a-strategic-investment-in-latin-america-301495920.html

SOURCE Keyrus

