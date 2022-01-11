Keysight Leadership Model Promotes A Culture of Learning and Innovation

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Keysight Technologies

Leslie Camino - Sr. Director, Corporate Leadership Development, Culture, DE&I, at Keysight Technologies

Leslie Camino, senior director of corporate leadership development, culture, and DEI at Keysight Technologies recently sat down with Forbes to discuss the Keysight Leadership Model, the company's blueprint for how it delivers value to customers and one of the foundational pieces of its leadership development programs.

Leslie highlights how Keysight uniquely leverages its executive team to scale leadership development, engage its employees, and promote a culture of learning and innovation.

Read the interview here

