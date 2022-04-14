Keystone Dental Group Announces Strategic Partnership and Initiatives with Milestone Scientific

Keystone Dental, Inc.

New Collaboration to Expand the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System within Implant Dentistry

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. (“Keystone Dental”), a global commercial stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced today that the company has collaborated with Milestone Scientific to become a strategic channel partner for its STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific Inc. commented, “We are delighted to announce a series of key initiatives to expand domestic distribution of the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system. Keystone Dental Group is an ideal strategic channel partner given their dedicated sales force and broad reach across the U.S. Implant dentistry is a natural fit for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system, since it allows for localized anesthesia across a wide range of dental procedures. Through the use of our STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system, implant dentistry can be performed without the discomfort or potential risks and complications that could occur when numbing an entire quadrant of the patient’s mouth. Keystone Dental Group has a proven track record of introducing new products, including specialized instruments that require hands on training and support.”

Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental, stated, “Keystone is very pleased to work with a leading partner in Milestone Scientific. This collaboration provides potential for improved patient care by embracing solutions that create a better, more comfortable patient experience and provide our customers with unique tools that enhance their daily workflow. We look forward to introducing these new capabilities from the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system across our sales force and customer base.”

About Milestone Scientific, Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Story continues

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental Group is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel and in Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental Group markets its products across the world. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions is comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions and digital dentistry capabilities. It includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone Dental Group acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

Contact:

Leigh Salvo

Gilmartin Group

leigh@gilmartinir.com



