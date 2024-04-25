Keystone Law Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£89.0m (up 18% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£7.65m (up 14% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 8.6% (down from 8.9% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.24 (up from UK£0.21 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Keystone Law Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.4%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Personal Services - Others contributing UK£89.0m. Notably, cost of sales worth UK£65.1m amounted to 73% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£13.7m (84% of total expenses). Explore how KEYS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Keystone Law Group.

