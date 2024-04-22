Is Keystone Law Group plc's (LON:KEYS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Keystone Law Group's (LON:KEYS) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Keystone Law Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Keystone Law Group is:

45% = UK£7.6m ÷ UK£17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.45.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Keystone Law Group's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Keystone Law Group has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Keystone Law Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

We then compared Keystone Law Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Keystone Law Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Keystone Law Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 75% (or a retention ratio of 25%) for Keystone Law Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Keystone Law Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 67%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Keystone Law Group's future ROE will be 38% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Keystone Law Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

