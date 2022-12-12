U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.37
    +27.99 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,783.06
    +306.60 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,064.61
    +60.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.30
    +14.64 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +2.12 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -20.30 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    +0.0500 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8090
    +1.2590 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,029.79
    -146.69 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.06
    +2.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

3
Robert Tuttle
·2 min read
Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The major line running from Canada into the US Midwest was shut after a spill of 14,000 barrels a day, with some of that crude released into a local waterway. The spill, in combination with several others in recent years, will mean that Keystone has leaked almost 26,000 barrels of crude on US land since 2010. That’s the most of any other pipeline during that period, according to preliminary spill data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Other notable pipeline spills include Tesoro’s High Plains conduit that ruptured in 2013 and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 6B, which caused a massive oil leak in the Kalamazoo River in 2010, the data show. (The 2010 BP oil spill that spewed millions of barrels of crude took place after an offshore drill rig sank in the Gulf of Mexico.)

“Over the last several years, we have taken decisive action to implement measures to strengthen our approach to safety and the integrity of our system and will conduct a full investigation into the root cause of this incident, in cooperation with regulators,” the company said in a statement.

TC Energy is continuing recovery efforts and hasn’t yet set a date to restart operations for the pipeline that can transport about 600,000 barrel a day, the company said on Sunday. The spilled oil is contained and repair planning is underway. The company is also preparing for rain forecast for Monday. While Keystone is the largest spiller of crude oil since 2010, the refined fuel pipeline Colonial Pipeline’s Line 1 has spilled more liquid hydrocarbons than Keystone.

--With assistance from Devika Krishna Kumar.

(Updates with company comment in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gasoline prices are down 5 week in a row, but an end to the declines may be on tap: GasBuddy

    U.S. retail gasoline prices have declined for five weeks in a row, with average prices on track to fall below $3 by Christmas, says GasBuddy.

  • U.S. to announce scientific breakthrough on fusion energy -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Energy will announce on Tuesday that scientists at a national lab have made a breakthrough on fusion energy, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have achieved a net energy gain for the first time, in a fusion experiment using lasers, one of the people said. Fusion works when nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat of 100 million degrees Celsius (180 million Fahrenheit) or higher leading them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy.

  • Oil Rises as Traders Buy the Dip With Key Pipeline Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medic

  • Gas prices down, but it may be short lived, experts say

    The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.22, according to GasBuddy, a cent less than last year.

  • French Conservatives Pick Ciotti to Lead Bid to Revive Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s conservative Republicans picked Eric Ciotti as their new leader in a bid to revive the moribund party that was trounced in the last presidential election and is struggling to remain relevant. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Saf

  • Oil futures move up, as U.S. crude benchmark finds support below $72 a barrel

    U.S. benchmark oil prices find support below $72 a barrel --- the level at which the Biden administration may consider repurchasing oil for the U.S. oil reserve.

  • The closer people are to retirement, the less ready they feel, survey finds

    Bankrate found that 31% of Gen Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the last two years.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Launches New Aid Platform to Steer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders launched a new platform to coordinate aid destined for Ukraine after they held a virtual meeting to discuss Ukraine’s immediate needs following Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on

  • You May Have Unclaimed 401(k) Benefits. Here's How to Find Them

    U.S. workers have left more than $1 trillion in 401(k)s with former employers. That might not be all bad, especially if those plans are doing well. However, sometimes they aren't, and these tax-advantaged accounts are neglected by their owners. Before … Continue reading → The post Don't Let Your Old 401(k) Become an Orphan: Here's What to Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Party City Creditors Hire Lawyers Ahead of Coupon Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- Creditors of Party City Holdco Inc.’s Anagram business, which manufactures metallic balloons, have hired law firm Milbank amid talks with the company over its liquidity needs, according people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks

  • Bankman-Fried Jolts FTX Hearings With Plan to Skip Senate Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending the past two weeks participating in media interviews, former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried is being more selective when it comes to appearing before Congress to discuss the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Mus

  • Clovis Plans to Sell Cancer Drug to Novartis in Bankruptcy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its experimental cancer drug at an auction with Novartis Innovative Therapies making a binding, opening bid worth as much as $681 million.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety

  • Nvidia Is Cowen’s Best Chip- Stock Idea for 2023

    "With several strong product cycles anticipated in 2023, we plant the flag and say 'when' is 'now' to own NVIDIA," analyst Matthew Ramsay wrote.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • France requests emergency cut in electricity exports to UK as nuclear crisis deepens - live updates

    France's electricity network operator requested emergency help from Britain as the cold snap caused demand to surge across Europe.

  • 10 Companies Will Thrive During Next Year's Recession, Analysts

    Recession is likely next year, at least according to the bond market. But some S&P 500 companies will skate right through it, analysts say.

  • Fake Meat Has a Real Problem. The Solution May Start With a Pea

    (Bloomberg) -- Fake meat is in trouble. Sales of plant-based burgers are falling, investor largesse is waning and shares of the industry’s poster child, Beyond Meat Inc., have slumped. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adv

  • Teck’s New CEO Looks to Tap Cash From Coal to Fuel Copper Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd.’s new chief aims to leverage his company’s booming coal business to get bigger in copper and become a “significant” miner of the metal behind the global energy transition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadCh

  • Martin County High School security guard, coach charged with soliciting photos from teen girls

    The employee, identified by law enforcement officials as Alton Lee Edwards, 27, was charged with seven counts of online solicitation of a minor.

  • EU seeks deal on world-first carbon border tariff

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is hoping to reach a deal late on Monday to impose a carbon dioxide tariff on imports of polluting goods such as steel and cement, a scheme the bloc says is crucial to support European industry during the low-carbon transition. The EU last year proposed a law to impose CO2 emissions costs from 2026 on imports of steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium and electricity, to prevent domestic industry from being undercut by cheaper goods made in countries with weaker environmental rules. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament aim to strike a deal on the world-first law on Tuesday evening - after which, both sides would need to formally rubber stamp it.