Keystone Light made the must-not-have wearable of the summer

If you've ever felt the need to look the opposite of cool while having easy access to cold beer when you're outdoors, then, goodness, does Keystone Light have the wearable for you. The Smooth Operator vest has a compartment with enough space for six beers and two cold packs but no room for dignity.

The wearable that one should not wear includes a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a playback time of up to six hours, a pair of headlights and two solar power banks to charge your devices. You'll also find a glow-in-the-dark waterproof pouch for your phone and a collapsible hiking stick.

Keystone Light designed this monstrosity with fishing enthusiasts in mind. You'll find a tackle box inside the cooler, a folding fishing stool with under-seat storage and a collapsible fishing pole and reel. The worst (or best, depending on your perspective) part is that it doesn't ship with beer. Notably, the gift of self-awareness is not among the feature list.

This could be useful for those who don't want to lug around a giant beer cooler and fishing gear, I suppose. If you're somehow willing to get your hands on one, you'll get your chance on June 11th. There will only be 20 available. Although Keystone Light is taking the Supreme drop approach to selling the Smooth Operator, at least you won't have to pay Supreme prices — it costs $15.