U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,859.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,683.50
    +38.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.70
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9140
    -0.7160 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.02
    +382.55 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.20
    +11.51 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,917.43
    +343.00 (+1.24%)
     
353

Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.

Most Read from Bloomberg

TC Energy Corp. declared force majeure on its Keystone oil pipeline system the spill into a Kansas creek, according to people familiar with the matter. The contract clause is used when a company encounters an unforeseen “act of God” and typically indicates that supply agreements are about to go unfulfilled. The massive crude pipeline, which can carry more than 600,000 barrels a day, was shuttered Wednesday night. An estimated 14,000 barrels were released during the spill.

Keystone is a major conduit linking oil fields in Canada to refiners in the US Gulf Coast, and any prolonged disruption will almost certainly put a dent into US crude inventories. Already stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, the nation’s largest storage hub, are at their lowest since July — and at multi-year lows seasonally. Availability has been tight after refineries ramped up processing in response to strong gasoline demand.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures briefly jumped more than 4%, topping $75 per barrel, before reversing the gains. Physical crude prices on the Gulf Coast also briefly surged on expectations of tighter supplies following the outage. By the end of the trading day on Thursday, prices were back in negative territory as traders bet that at least one segment of the line would restart soon.

The impact to consumers could be limited. A shorter disruption could probably be absorbed by the market after inventories of US gasoline have recently been built back up. Still, a protracted, severe outage for the pipeline would pull gasoline prices higher just as consumers were starting to feel some relief from surging fuel costs that had become a major domestic political issue.

The Keystone system begins in western Canada and runs to Nebraska, where it splits. One branch heads east to Illinois and the other runs south through Oklahoma and onward to America’s refining hub on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The spill follows several other leaks to hit Keystone in recent years. The system was shut in October 2019 after it spilled thousands of barrels of oil in North Dakota.

Traders said they expect the latest outage to last upwards of a week since it affects a waterway, which can potentially complicate cleanup efforts. Calgary-based TC didn’t immediately provide an estimate of how much crude leaked or a timeline for a restart.

Investigation ‘Ongoing’

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy confirmed the incident occurred in Kansas. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a federal regulator, said it deployed personnel to the site of an oil leak near Washington, Kansas, on Wednesday.

“PHMSA’s investigation of the cause of the leak is ongoing,” the agency said.

The impact on US refineries that rely on crude from Keystone will depend on how long the full line or each segment is down. If the segment feeding the Midwest north of where the spill occurred comes online soon, there may not be much impact for refiners in the region.

Energy Aspects Ltd’s head of North American crude, Jenna Delaney, said the main concern is for the refineries near Cushing and those in Kansas that processed as much as 30% of the Canadian heavy sour crude this year from the Cushing storage hub.

“These refineries can’t pull any other heavy-sours aside from Canadian” whereas refiners along the US Gulf Coast can find other suppliers, Delaney said.

It’s likely the spread between Western Canadian Select (WCS), a heavy crude, and the benchmark West Texas Intermediate priced in Houston will “compress due to this outage,” Delaney said, adding that the differential could “easily” narrow “if this outage is going to be extended.”

--With assistance from Robert Tuttle, Ari Natter and Alex Longley.

(Adds size of spill in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

    An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up

    The spill occurred near the city of Washington, Kansas, and caused nationwide oil prices to rise temporarily.

  • Oil Swings to Loss After US Pipeline Outage Boosts Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, Without a

  • Son-in-law charged in stabbing attack on couple near Crete

    The son-in-law of a couple stabbed in their home Dec. 1 in unincorporated Will County near Crete was ordered held without bond Wednesday on charges of attempted murder as the sheriff’s office described the bloody attack and fight. Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, was taken to the Will County jail Tuesday after his release from the hospital. He faces charges of attempted murder, ...

  • Suncor Energy (SU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $29.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day.

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred

    Croatia got the green light on Thursday to join Europe's open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were kept out because of opposition led by Austria over concerns about unauthorised immigration. From 2023, people will not have to stop for border checks as they pass between Croatia and the rest of the so-called Schengen area - the world's largest free-travel area seen as one of the main achievements of European integration. It will "shorten the journey and the wait, thank God," driver Nenad Benic said as he queued to cross the Bregana border point from Croatia into Slovenia on Thursday.

  • Russia demolishes unique modernist sanatorium in occupied Crimea

    Invading Russian forces have demolished the unique modernist sanatorium building called “Zori Ukrainy” (Dawn of Ukraine) in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Modernism community wrote on Instagram on Dec. 6, posting the relevant video.

  • Russians take children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to Chechnya for "re-education"

    Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian occupiers take children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to Chechnya to give them a "patriotic education". Source: Haidai on Telegram Quote: "Kadyrov abducts Luhansk children in order to raise murderers, who will then go on to kill Ukrainians.

  • Mexico president says Peru's Castillo was going to request asylum

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's lawmakers ousted Castillo from power on Wednesday shortly after he tried to dissolve Congress and the former president was detained and accused of crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for breaking the constitutional order.

  • Pimco's Browne Sees More Downside to Stocks

    "I definitely think that there's more downside to equities as the realization of a recession comes closer and closer to fruition," Erin Browne, multi-asset strategy portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco), says during an interview on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...

  • GOP Sponsor Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Indicted On Fraud Charges

    Republican state Rep. Joe Harding is accused of illegally obtaining or trying to obtain $150,000 in COVID relief funds.

  • York High quarterback taking the 'longer road' and walking on at Big 12 school

    Sam Stoner had scholarships offers at the Division I FCS and Division II levels, but has decided to take a preferred walk-on offer at West Virginia.

  • Brittney Griner's release is great news. So why can't (some) media let it be?

    Brittney Griner's release from Russia was met with happiness on Fox News, CNN and MSBNC on Thursday. But … of course there were a lot of buts...

  • Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't

    The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.

  • My homeless neighbors are being replaced by rocks. NIMBYs against boulders should unite

    A whole bunch of what used to be unsanctioned homeless encampments are now spaces with only one function: impeding anyone from using them. | Op-ed by Jake Nau

  • Judge Dismisses First Attempt To Sue Over Texas' Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban

    Though the law remains in effect, reproductive rights advocates are hopeful a new precedent has been set regarding who can actually enforce the ban.

  • Iran's Water Crisis Will Make It Harder for the Regime to Regain Control

    A man-made environmental crisis is part of the anger building against Iran's government.