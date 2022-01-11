U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Keystone Promotes Jennifer Redmond and Gautam Basak to Partner

·3 min read

Keystone Strategy, a global provider of economics, technology, and strategy consulting, announces the promotions of two of its New York-based senior principals to partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, a leading economics, technology, and strategy consulting firm delivering transformative ideas to Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global law firms, announced the promotions of Jennifer Redmond and Gautam Basak to partner effective January 1. The promotions highlight the novel insights and deep domain expertise both Redmond and Basak bring to bear for the firm's clients across the technology ecosystem.

Jennifer Redmond, Partner at Keystone
"Jen and Gautam have both been transformative for the firm," said Jeff Marowits, President at Keystone.

Jennifer Redmond has been a key member of the firm's Economic and Technology Advisory group, co-heading the firm's growing Antitrust & Competition practice. Her work on critical issues in digital advertising, data and privacy, and algorithmic competition has been both recognized by her clients and transformational for the firm in the six years since she joined. Redmond's commitment to the technology sector goes beyond her client and team engagements, supporting the organization Lesbians Who Tech and the firm's LGBTQIA+ initiatives. A native of Ireland, Redmond joined Keystone in 2016. Redmond holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in pure mathematics from the University of Cambridge.

"It is said that when we work together, we achieve so much more than when we work alone. My experience at Keystone has really taught me the truth in that statement," Redmond said. "The team at Keystone has the opportunity to engage intensively with remarkable clients to create transformative solutions in technology and digital markets. I am looking forward to this next phase in Keystone's partnership."

Gautam Basak has been a leader in Keystone's Global Strategy Advisory group, advising clients on driving innovation and digitally transforming their business and operating models. With a strong focus on value creation and driving tangible impact, Gautam has supported holistic client needs including strategic frameworks, technical analysis, and implementation. Since joining Keystone in 2019, Basak has leveraged over fifteen years of consulting and professional services experience to the firm. Prior to his arrival at Keystone, Gautam spent over five years at EY advising financial and corporate clients across the M&A lifecycle. Gautam holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and received an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from R.V. College of Engineering in Bangalore.

"I am humbled by this recognition," said Basak. "It has been a pleasure to work within a team of driven, innovative, and bright people. I look forward to continuing to do great things with this team."

"Jen and Gautam have both been transformative for the firm," said Jeff Marowits, President at Keystone. "They have worked with so many of us, and so the understanding of their abilities is widespread. Jen's leadership brings the best of Keystone together. Gautam is deeply trusted as an advisor by our clients. It's clear to me that their level of excellence and trust is felt by each individual team member here at Keystone, as well."

About Keystone

Keystone Strategy, LLC ("Keystone") is a leading innovative economics, technology, and strategy consulting firm dedicated to delivering transformative ideas and cutting-edge solutions to Fortune Global 500 companies, top law firms, and government agencies. Our unique expertise in technology-led strategy, AI-driven digital transformation, product development, healthcare, finance, antitrust, IP, tax controversy and transfer pricing, and general litigation enables us to create bold strategies that have far-reaching implications on business, consumers, and public policy. We leverage a unique combination of strategic insights from the world's leading industry and academic experts with the practical expertise of our accomplished professionals to deliver extraordinary impact for our clients. Learn more about Keystone at www.keystone.ai or www.keystonestrategy.com.

