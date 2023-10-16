Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Shares Could Be 41% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Keywords Studios' estimated fair value is UK£22.37 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Keywords Studios is estimated to be 41% undervalued based on current share price of UK£13.10

Analyst price target for KWS is €25.62, which is 15% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €100.8m €113.7m €123.0m €130.5m €136.6m €141.7m €146.0m €149.6m €152.9m €155.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Est @ 8.16% Est @ 6.13% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 1.94% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% €93.5 €97.8 €98.1 €96.5 €93.7 €90.1 €86.1 €81.8 €77.5 €73.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €888m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €156m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.4%) = €2.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= €1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£13.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Keywords Studios as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Keywords Studios

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the IT market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Keywords Studios, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Keywords Studios you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for KWS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

