U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,358.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,078.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,961.75
    +8.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.60
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.49
    +3.45 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +28.70 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.74 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.80
    -3.03 (-10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7150
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.30
    +1,109.83 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.66
    +39.10 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,322.86
    +31.18 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

KeyZell start-up plans to reach 5 million euros in private investment and become the new biotech unicorn

·2 min read

MADRID, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyZell, a Spanish biotechnology company in the development phase of digital cancer treatments and tools, has just opened a private financing round which expects to achieve 5 million euros to boost its projects and consolidate itself as one of the biotech start-ups with the greatest international projection.

KeyZell launches this new round of private investment to conduct a human clinical trial with one of its innovative cancer treatments, based on Dr. Nabil Hajji's research on cellular apoptosis induced by cell receptor blockage, as well as to improve its precision medicine Artificial Intelligence system that aims to be the future of cancer medicine, thanks to an algorithm that proposes the most appropriate personalized treatment for each patient depending on the unique characteristics of each person and type of cancer.

KeyZell has already generated great interest from both national private investors and North American investment funds and has successfully closed a preliminary round of 450,000 euros, 50% above expectations. Among its investors are professional brokers as well as Spanish and Mexican businessmen.

"We created KeyZell with the objective of developing new cancer solutions and tools that can help both medical professionals and patients in their fight against this disease. This financing round will allow us to achieve our ambitious objective," says Jose del Corral, company CEO.

The company is committed to blockchain technology, implementing improvements on its AI-based tool and thus reinforcing this through clinical trials. Keyzell plans to finance the clinical trial in Australia while in negotiations with a strategic partner to carry out another trial in Mexico. In addition, working on the structures to carry out regulatory processes in Europe, United States, United Kingdom, Thailand, South Africa, Morocco and Canada.

Keyzell has the pleasure of having Dr. Nabil Hajji among its founders who has led the research with collaborators from University of Seville and Harvard University, where they have discovered a new treatment which for the first time, after more than twenty years without advances in glioblastoma research, has succeeded in eliminating the most aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma.

Media Contact:
Inés Martínez
imartinez@tinkle.es
+34 661 750 597

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyzell-start-up-plans-to-reach-5-million-euros-in-private-investment-and-become-the-new-biotech-unicorn-301504795.html

SOURCE KeyZell

Recommended Stories

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Highlights Biomarker Data From Parkinson's Disease Dementia At International Conference

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has announced the presentation of Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference. MDS-UPDRS1 Total score improved significantly by -14.51 for patients treated with ANAVEX2-73 high oral once-daily dose compared to placebo. The improvement is clinically relevant, corresponding to a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks. Also Read: Anavex Life Sciences Says

  • Bella Hadid says she regrets her plastic surgery: 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors'

    "I always felt like I had something to prove."

  • Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

    Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request.

  • For pharma companies, revenue isn't so straightforward

    When most companies spotlight record revenue growth, that means they’ve sold more product than ever before. But for pharmaceutical companies, that isn’t necessarily the case.

  • Novartis and Roche Have Expensive Drugs That Scare Away Competitors

    Because, unfortunately, nature does not cure disease, even though the words of French philosopher and historian Voltaire would have you believe otherwise: "The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease," Voltaire had once famously said. TheStreet has compiled a list of some of the most expensive drug treatments in the world that cure diseases ranging from progeria, when infants start to look elderly to spinal muscular atrophy, neuroblastoma and a rare blood disorder. Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis apparently sells the most expensive drug in the world that costs $2.1 million.

  • Biogen's stock gains after sharing longer term data for its Alzheimer's disease drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. gained 4.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced new data for its Alzheimer's disease drug demonstrating reductions in amyloid beta plaques for 132 weeks and plasma p-tau181 for 128 weeks. The company also said in a news release that the clinical-trial data show that patients with lower plasma p-tau181 levels had less clinical decline. Adoption of Aduhelm has been low since it was approved in June. The drug generated $3 million in the six months of

  • Biogen Says It Solved The Alzheimer's Puzzle, But Investors May Need More Evidence

    Patients who received Biogen's Alzheimer's drug for over two years showed slower cognitive decline — leading Biogen stock to tick higher.

  • Alector Highlights Mid-Stage Study Data On Lead Dementia Drug

    Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) is flashing some AL001 (latozinemab) Phase 2 data at an Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease conference, this time in dementia with a different type of mutation: C9orf72. Results in this cohort also showed elevated progranulin levels in both plasma and cerebrospinal fluid while patients were on monthly treatment for a year. Additionally, clinical assessments showed a delay in annualized disease progression, approximately 54%. Related: Alector Stock Falls After Flashing

  • Private Medicare make windfall for senior care

    Health insurers that sell private Medicare plans collected $12 billion more caring for seniors in 2020 than it would have cost in traditional Medicare, according to a report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.It shows the need for major payment reforms, according to the report.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Overpaying the Medicare Advantage plans as their enrollment continues to grow threatens Medicare's long-term finances.De

  • New research by this ULM professor to help in the fight against prostate cancer

    The research will focus on treating a recurrence of prostate cancer, for which there is just a 29% survival rate

  • 4th COVID vaccine shot may be needed

    As most start to restart daily life, experts worry COVID-19 may not be done yet and one company says a fourth shot may be needed.

  • Kremlin officials insist Vladimir Putin is not ill – but history tells us they could be lying

    Vladimir Putin’s mental state is “normal”, the Kremlin insisted on Wednesday, amid rumours that the Russian president may be suffering from an illness or even an addiction to steroids.

  • Medical expert issues warning about fish tank disinfectant craze

    The disinfectant is commonly used to clean fish tanks

  • Windtree Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Mid-Stage Cardiogenic Shock Study, Data Expected In April

    Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) has completed enrollment in its phase 2 study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock caused by heart failure. The study enrolled 60 patients with severe heart failure and systolic blood pressure (SBP) between 75 and 90 mmHg. The study drug was administered over 24 hours. The primary endpoint is the SBP profile over the first 6 hours after initiating the infusion. Secondary endpoints will include various assessments of blood pressure changes over 24 hour

  • New COVID variant spreads as world ease restrictions

    Just as mandates end and more people are taking off their masks, another COVID variant is spreading, causing cases to rise around the world.

  • S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID restrictions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: These Health Care Stocks Show Relative Strength, Inflation Protection

    Health care stocks represent the only defensive sector that is also relatively immune to inflationary risks.

  • Are Covid cases going up? What US health officials are watching for

    ‘I’m not sure people appreciate quite how bad the Covid situation is in Hong Kong, nor what might be around the corner’

  • COVID patients in Kharkiv at the mercy of bombardment

    STORY: In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city which has been under Russian attack for weeks, an impossible dilemma is unfolding for Pavlo Nartov, the director of the regional infectious diseases hospital…to either move critically ill COVID patients to the safety of the bomb shelter in the hospital’s basement or leave them connected to the oxygen supply in their rooms."Employees and patients able to walk come down here. But, you know, most of our patients are on oxygen supply all the time. They can’t be cut off oxygen…The ones in critical condition remain in their rooms. If we bring them down here they will simply die."The regional emergency service said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24th.A Kharkiv official said on Tuesday that more than 600 buildings have been destroyed, including schools, nurseries, and hospitals.Nartov is relieved his hospital has been spared for now, but staff are preparing for the worst, having stocked up on medical supplies before the invasion began."The situation is difficult and tense. As you can see, sick people, covered windows, bombardment going on from morning till night. Thanks god, our territory, our hospital has not yet been hit."The staff are now learning how to use a gas mask, in case of a chemical attack.Natalya Titarenko, who works at the hospital, said the building she lives in and the building of her sister had both recently been hit by Russian shells."Suddenly we heard a sharp noise. My husband said 'they hit the house', there was a cloud of dust in our apartment and our neighbors started screaming. I opened the door, it was not damaged, I opened it and I saw in the yard a smoke curtain, dust, glass smashed everywhere…”Russia says it does not target civilians, describing its actions as a "special operation" to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, a move the country and its allies call a baseless pretext for war.