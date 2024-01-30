KFC announces new 'Smash'd Potato Bowls', available nationwide starting Tuesday

KFC announced it is introducing Smash'd Potato Bowls at restaurants nationwide starting Jan. 30.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is adding a new item to its menu starting Tuesday, and it features something other than chicken as the main ingredient.

The company announced it is introducing Smash'd Potato Bowls at restaurants nationwide starting Jan. 30. The bowl contains mashed potatoes topped with fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend, according to a news release from KFC.

"If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., in the news release.

The bowl starts at $3.49 and customers will have the option to add five KFC hand-breaded chicken nuggets to the bowl for $2 more, the company said.

The Smash'd Potato Bowls are rolling out nationally after a successful test run in Pittsburgh in 2023, KFC said. The potato bowls join Famous Bowls, which debuted in 2006, and Mac & Cheese Bowls, which were introduced in 2019, on the KFC menu.

The fried chicken restaurant chain also announced the $20 Taste of KFC meal is available at restaurants nationwide starting today. The combo comes with six pieces of KFC's Original Recipe chicken on the bone, as well as four sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, mac & cheese and four biscuits, all for just $20, according to the company.

