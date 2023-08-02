KFC boosts Yum! Brands Q2 results as value brings in more low-income consumers

Yum! Brands (YUM) posted mixed second quarter earnings results on Wednesday. KFC, however, boosted momentum in the quarter as it doubled down on value offerings.

The finger-lickin' chicken chain saw same-store sales up 13%, higher than estimates of a 9% increase. In the U.S., same-store sales grew 5% fueled by product innovation, like the rollout of the chicken nuggets which use its original recipe and cater to a younger audience, plus its value strategy, dubbed Always on Value.

"This is an environment where we can succeed. Value is rising in importance," CEO David Gibbs said during the company's earnings call.

In KFC's U.S. business "the most growth was seen in their low-income consumers because they had always on value for the quarter," Gibbs said. The company also saw momentum from Wraps, a limited-time, value (2 for $5) offering introduced earlier this year.

Consumers are changing how much they're ordering and how often too.

"We are seeing more individual meal occasions and party sizes go back down, which I think is just the reality of coming out of the pandemic," Gibbs added.

Another bright spot, Gibb said, "We're past really inflation peak in most markets, obviously, in the U.S., that's been well documented."

McDonald's (MCD) recently posted second quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street expectations, also pointing to its value strategy that helped gain market share too as U.S. consumers continue to be pinched by inflation.

"Value positioning in the market, has put us into a good position to be able to weather that and continue to drive the share gains that you're seeing," CEO Christopher Kempczinski said.

He added: "If you look at incomes under $100,000, we're actually doing quite well there, which suggests that we're getting some benefit from trade down, from things like full-service dining, casual dining ... then even if you go to incomes of $45,000 and less, our business is performing well there. What we're seeing with that group is we are seeing a little bit of a decrease in order size. But it's being offset by a very strong or continued strength in traffic."

