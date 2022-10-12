U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,591.44
    +2.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,369.82
    +130.63 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,404.29
    -21.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.19
    -19.73 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.49
    -1.86 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9689
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9430
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0078 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8420
    +1.0430 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,107.84
    +81.62 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    +1.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,827.49
    -57.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

KFC Foundation Does Some Finger Lickin' Good by Awarding Half a Million Dollars to 50 Community Non-profits

Yum! Brands
·4 min read

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / The KFC Foundation has done some finger lickin' good, awarding 50 deserving non-profit organizations across the U.S. a combined total of $500,000 in Kentucky Fried Wishes grants. Kentucky Fried Wishes is a community-based grant program that encourages eligible* KFC restaurant employees to positively impact their local communities by nominating a non-profit organization to receive $10,000 to support a community development project.

"Year after year, we continue to be inspired by the amazing Kentucky Fried Wishes nominations submitted by KFC restaurants across the nation. We are proud to award a record half a million dollars in grant funding this year," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "It's extra meaningful to celebrate these non-profits during the Colonel's birthday month. He would be proud of how KFC team members are investing in their communities and supporting organizations that are doing some finger lickin' good!"

KFC's Founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, would have been 132 years old on September 9. Inspired by the Colonel and his guiding principle to "never pass anybody up," the KFC Foundation carries on his legacy of doing good, which is why the KFC Foundation awards Kentucky Fried Wishes grant recipients around his birthday.

This year's non-profit grant recipients span 25 different states and support various causes and communities, including:

Family & Children's Association was nominated by KFC restaurant employees for its long-lasting impact on the youth in Long Island, NY. The local KFC general manager has even employed five residents from the organization to work at the franchisee-owned restaurant. The Family & Children's Association works to protect and strengthen Long Island's most vulnerable children, families, seniors and communities. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will be used to fund an outdoor healing garden, designed to improve the mental and physical well-being of the residents.

Community Bike Works, based in Allentown, PA, connects youth ages 9-18 with adult mentors who teach them life lessons through their Earn a Bike program. While working on their bikes, students practice life skills by working collaboratively, solving problems, learning perseverance and experiencing the satisfaction of turning a broken bike into a functional one. Their Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help purchase bicycle helmets and the necessary tools for bicycle mechanic training.

Live Like Madison is a cause that was created in memory of 7-year-old Madison Fedak's fight against cancer. Madison's "never give up" attitude inspired the organization's programs that promote courage and comfort for children who suffer from the disease. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help fund toy chests housed at three children's hospitals in the Laurinburg, NC, area.

In 2021, the Kentucky Fried Wishes program donated $110,000 in grants and made 11 nonprofit organizations' wishes come true. This year, the program funded more than quadruple the wishes due to the continued support of KFC franchisees, the KFC Corporation, and participation in the Round Up fundraising program at local KFC restaurants. To learn more about the 50 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant recipients, visit kfcfoundation.org.

The KFC Foundation supports and empowers KFC restaurant employees to be their best selves by providing education opportunities, hardship assistance and more. The Kentucky Fried Wishes program is one of five charitable programs that the KFC Foundation offers KFC restaurant employees across the U.S. including the REACH Educational Grant Program, Rise with GEDWorks, KFC Family Fund and MyChange.

Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from Round Up fundraising and its annual donation program, a voluntary program where KFC franchisees elect to contribute a portion of their restaurant sales of Secret Recipe Fries to engage in and support the Foundation's initiatives.

*To be eligible for Kentucky Fried Wishes and any of the KFC Foundation's charitable assistance programs, employees must work at a KFC restaurant in the U.S. that is participating in the KFC Foundation's 2022 annual donation program.

References to "KFC" "KFC Family" "we" and "our" refer to KFC's corporately owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchises. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters, including wage setting and benefits, in their restaurants.

About the KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 organization, has provided over $25 million to more than 9,000 KFC U.S. restaurant employees and students through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs, and more. The KFC Foundation's charitable programs are made possible through the generosity of KFC's many franchisees, KFC Corporation, vendors, and other individual donors.

SOURCE KFC

Yum! Brands, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Yum! Brands, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.yum.com/wps/portal/yumbrands/Yumbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720076/KFC-Foundation-Does-Some-Finger-Lickin-Good-by-Awarding-Half-a-Million-Dollars-to-50-Community-Non-profits

Recommended Stories

  • Black Women Are Simultaneously Choosing The Soft Life And Quiet Quitting

    Black women have increasingly been embracing the soft life in this era, but who knew that would come with a side of quiet quitting?

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

    New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day.

  • FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors

    FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding holiday trucks and helpers on the bet that FedEx management had overestimated Christmas demand for a second year in a row. "They're just confirming what everybody probably already knew," Florida contractor James Bush said of Ground's planned holiday volume forecast reduction.

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • Suspected ‘impaired’ driver was sober 9-year-old with an odd excuse, Florida cops say

    He was driving “all over the roadway,” a witness said.

  • Oil Refinery Strike Grips France Amid Energy Crisis

    A strike by French refinery workers has choked fuel supplies nationwide, deepening the country’s energy crunch as temperatures drop.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • Uber tried to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

    A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.

  • ‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers

    Two teenagers accused of murdering him are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday.

  • ‘Botched execution’ lasted 90 minutes as Alabama inmate survived ‘torture,’ lawsuit says

    Alan Miller is believed to be “the only living execution survivor in the United States,” his attorneys say.

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • France Struggles to Ease Gasoline Shortages as Strikes Go On

    (Bloomberg) -- French motorists faced long lines at service stations at increasing parts of the country, as a government threat to break blockades at some of the biggest fuel depots did little to end weeks-long refinery strikes over pay.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginabl

  • ‘Tragic incident’ while indoor skydiving paralyzed an Illinois man, lawsuit says

    “Had I known that an instructor would not have assisted me, I of course would have never participated, and my life clearly would be different today,” the man said.

  • McCann suspect won't face trial in other cases before 2023

    A German man who is also suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't go on trial before next year on charges related to a string of other sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed, a court said Wednesday. Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced Tuesday they had charged the 45-year-old in several separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. The suspect has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he remains under investigation on suspicion of murder.

  • ‘Vegetarian’ crocodile dies after 70 years as a divine guardian in India, temple says

    Hundreds attended the crocodile’s funeral, photos show.

  • Who is Herschel Walker's Queer Son Christian?

    The younger Walker took to social media to blast his father, an anti-choice Republican, after a report that the elder Walker paid for a woman's abortion.

  • Florida furniture store gives away everything after Hurricane Ian flooded showroom

    “It was very eye-opening to see and we knew we needed to do more.”

  • 'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

    A coalition of Black officials in Palm Beach County is taking relief supplies and assistance to Hurricane Ian-ravaged Black communities in Fort Myers

  • PayPal Stock Plummets after Controversy over ‘Misinformation’ Fine

    The company claims the policy, which has since been rescinded, was published in error.