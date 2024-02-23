KFC serving up new ‘Chizza’ — fried chicken, pizza hybrid — for free at NYC pop-up

New Yorkers are the first in the nation to get a load of Chizza, Kentucky Fried Chicken‘s newest out-of-the-box menu item.

The fast-food chain kicked off the U.S. debut of its latest innovation — a hybrid of crisp fried chicken and cheesy pizza — on Friday in Manhattan, with a transformation of its restaurant location at 242 E 14th St.

Recreating a classic pizza shop, the “Chizzeria” will be offering finger-licking customers a free sample of the Chizza this Friday and Saturday, between the hours of 1 and 9 p.m.

Pronounced “cheet-za”, the colossal item features two white meat, extra-crispy fried chicken fillets “topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.”

KFC’s chief marketing officer Nick Chavez said in a statement that the “fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world.”

Chizza first launched in the Philippines in 2015 and has also popped up in other KFC locations in countries including India, South Korea, Spain, Jamaica, and Mexico.

The chicken parmesan-styled treat will become available in KFC locations across the U.S. beginning Feb. 26 for a limited time.

A single serving of Chizza will cost $9.99 on its own, or $12.99 in a combo meal including Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.