BANGKOK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Finger Lickin' Goodies! Brace yourselves for a sizzling Songkran with KFC Thailand and renowned artist, TIKKYWOW – an exciting collaboration that got Songkran celebrations hotter than KFC's famous Hot & Spicy chicken. For the first time ever, KFC fans saw the Colonel's original herbs and spices infused with the vibrant colours of TIKKYWOWW's iconic street style.

KFC spices up Songkran with a limited-edition KFCxTIKKYWOW Bucket.

KFC has always been known for its iconic originality, and TIKKYWOW's pop art brings the same vibrant energy, with its unique blend of colors, playful characters, and quirky charms. The Colonel's new TIKKYWOW bucket is a feast for the eyes, inspired by the colorful movements of the streets of everyday Thailand, from Thai buses and Tuk-Tuk taxis to street symbols - and everything in between!

TIKKYWOW's designs are so scrumptious that Colonel Sanders decided to wrap the streets in them. And it doesn't stop there! The limited-edition SUMMERWOW merchandise collection lets fans sprinkle their wardrobe with t-shirts, raincoats, bucket hats, bucket bags, and mini phone bags, that feature the same statement-making designs.

Never one to say goodbye to Songkran without a bang, the Colonel decided to deliver the party to one of the most iconic spots in town - the Water Playground event at Samyan Metrotown Bangkok. Experiencing an evening extravaganza, the party featured DJ Ballisticone on the Main Stage, a GIANT bucket housing all TIKKYWOW's limited SUMMERWOW collection, and loads of sizzling Songkran fun! And here's a fun fact: the street art installations were AR-enabled, so point your cameras and capture the magic of TIKKYWOW's world for yourself-ie!

"The KFCxTIKKYWOW collaboration is inspired by our fans, who know all about biting into the latest fashion, art, and trends," says Suhayl Limbada, Chief Marketing Officer for KFC Thailand. "It's a celebration of modern Thai culture and its bold lifestyle, making for a collaboration that's full of feisty surprises to inspire you to make the most of Songkran's celebrations, after a few years of hush-hush."

KFC is committed to always being original and this collab with TIKKYWOW is just another way of the brand saying thank you to its Finger Lickin' Good fans. Stay tuned for any upcoming hot and crispy campaigns from KFC or follow us on our social media for any latest updates.

#KFCxTIKKYWOW #KFCSUMMERWOW

