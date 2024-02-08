Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The full-year results for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.5b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.13. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the consensus from Kforce's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.47b in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 3.9% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.4% to US$3.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.50 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$70.25, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kforce at US$72.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$68.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 3.9% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Kforce is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Kforce's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$70.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

