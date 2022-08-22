U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

KFPI to Hold the '2022 Korean Food Video Contest' from Aug. 22nd to Sept. 30th

·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAFRA and the KFPI(Republic of Korea) announced on the 22nd that they will hold the '2022 Korean Food Video Contest' around the world from Aug. 22nd to Sept. 30th.

The 2022 Korean Food Video Contest for foreigners poster
The 2022 Korean Food Video Contest for foreigners poster

The contest has two themes: video of Korean food being made using 'kimchi' or 'jang' and video of Korean food being eaten. The total prize is USD 106,000, and participants can apply through personal YouTube and website.

For information about the contest, please visit the website (playkoreanfood.com).

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kfpi-to-hold-the-2022-korean-food-video-contest-from-aug-22nd-to-sept-30th-301609707.html

SOURCE Korean Food Promotion Institute

