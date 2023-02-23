KGI Asia Sage leverages Extramile to craft extraordinary wealth solution

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based fintech company Goldhorse Capital Management (HK) Limited ("Goldhorse Capital") today announced it is supporting KGI Asia Limited ("KGI Asia") to strengthen its provision of structured products and wealth management solutions.

By understanding clients' goals and unique aspirations, KGI Asia analyses the overall situation and recommends strategic asset allocations throughout all stages of their lives. Combining bespoke services and investment insights, KGI Asia Sage, targets to provide clients in Asia with wealth management needs. Extramile further empowers KGI Asia's professional team's ability to offer unrivalled structured products solutions based on clients' need anytime, anywhere.

"KGI Asia is committed to providing better wealth management services to our clients, and structured products is an important part of our wealth management portfolio," said Kevin Tai, Head of International Wealth Management of KGI Asia. "Through our partnership with Goldhorse Capital, we hope to further enhance the variety, depth and breadth of our structured products solutions for our clients."

"Goldhorse Capital is very proud to be chosen by KGI Asia as their partner in fintech." said Long Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Goldhorse Capital. "Extramile is an industry-leading, efficient, scalable and cost-effective solution, we look forward to supporting Sage to achieve the 4Es – Exclusivity, Expertise, Effectiveness and Extraordinariness. This partnership with KGI Asia is another important vote of confidence by leaders in the private wealth management eco-system in APAC, in our innovation as well as the value of the Extramile Community."

About Goldhorse Capital Management (HK) Limited

Goldhorse is a unique and leading financial products platform provider found and based in Hong Kong. The Company is licensed by the SFC to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities, allowing it to offer a true fin+tech solution to both the buyside intermediaries and the product suppliers in the High-Net-Worth market. Through Extramile, Goldhorse delivers multi-issuers RFQs, encrypted dealing process, and automated post-sales life cycle management solution into the hands of decision makers at Private Banks, Brokerage Houses, and External Asset Managers. Unbiased product education as well as tri-lingual local technical support are as well very valuable proposition to our clients, to enhance the way they service their end-clients.

Story continues

For more information, please visit www.goldhorse.com.hk.

About KGI Asia Limited

KGI Asia is one of the region's leading financial brand since 1997. Our scope of business compasses brokerage, wealth management, investment banking, fixed income, and asset management. We are committed to offering a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional, and individual clients throughout Asia. Backing by KGI Securities Co. Ltd. and China Development Financial Holding Corporation in Taiwan, we have a robust Asia footprint covering Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. KGI Asia Limited attained a BBB+ rating by Standard & Poor's and received the "Private Wealth Management Award" at the 2022 Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence organized by the Hong Kong Economic Journal.

For more information, please visit www.kgi.com.hk.

SOURCE Goldhorse Capital Management (HK) Limited