Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties

·3 min read

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, today announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon's industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.

(PRNewsfoto/Kharon)
(PRNewsfoto/Kharon)

Surfacing company and product exposure to forced labor requires a global approach to identifying ownership structure, affiliates, supply chain, and distribution. Kharon's Forced Labor dataset is recognized as industry-leading in scope and depth of analysis, containing thousands of high-risk entities and their subsidiaries, units, vendors, facilitators, and affiliates, including those based or operating within or near the Xinjiang region of China and those that are based or operating elsewhere with ties to forced labor. The integration of Kharon's forced labor data with Transparency-One provides the insights and efficiencies companies need to manage supply chain risk.

Kit Conklin, Vice President of Global Client Engagement, Kharon: "Forced labor creates business, legal, and reputational risk that is driving an unprecedented effort by industry to gain a greater understanding of exposure to a core human rights issue. The availability of Kharon's forced labor data in Transparency-One will allow companies to more confidently protect their franchise from exposure to forced labor in global supply chains."

T.J. LaSalle, Director of Solution Consulting, Transparency-One: "The overarching value of supply chain mapping is only realized when risk assessment reaches a high level of accuracy, when regulatory compliance reaches a high level of automation, or when consumers/investors reach a high level of confidence in stated claims and goals. The integration with Kharon's data directly within our clients' supply chain repository creates the rare opportunity to improve all of the tangible business value of knowing your supply chain."

About Kharon:

Kharon is a leading provider of risk management solutions driven by proprietary research and data analytics. Kharon rigorously investigates and curates complex data at the intersection of global security and commerce, powering financial crimes compliance, sanctions, export controls, supply chain, and other risk management operations. Through our unique approach, Kharon's multilingual subject matter experts and data scientists generate enriched data covering the commercial networks of restricted actors and their related parties. Kharon is founded and led by former senior officials of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and experienced software engineers.

About Transparency-One:

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

Contacts:
Joshua Shrager, media@kharon.com
Chris Morrison, Chris.Morrison@transparency-one.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kharon-and-transparency-one-announce-partnership-enhancing-supply-chain-risk-screening-for-forced-labor-denied-parties-301637013.html

SOURCE Kharon

