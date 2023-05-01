Khind Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KHIND) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Khind Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KHIND) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Khind Holdings Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Khind Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of MYR2.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Khind Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Khind Holdings Berhad is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Khind Holdings Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 58% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Khind Holdings Berhad looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Khind Holdings Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Khind Holdings Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Khind Holdings Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Khind Holdings Berhad more closely.

So while Khind Holdings Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Khind Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

