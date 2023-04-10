Khind Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:KHIND) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Khind Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KHIND) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Khind Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM24m ÷ (RM346m - RM120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Khind Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Khind Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Khind Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Khind Holdings Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 38%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Khind Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Khind Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 59% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

