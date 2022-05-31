U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.52
    -43.72 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,870.77
    -342.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,989.70
    -141.43 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.75
    -20.15 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.82
    +3.75 (+3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8480
    +0.1050 (+3.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    -0.0073 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7890
    +1.1690 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,362.33
    +878.60 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.01
    -11.05 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.24
    +20.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Khiron to Acquire EU-GMP-Certified German Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer and Wholesaler, Expanding its European Footprint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KHRNF

  • The acquisition will accelerate Khiron's growth in Europe by controlling the complete value chain for its products and gaining direct access to German pharmacies

  • The acquisition will provide Khiron with an EU GMP-certified European manufacturing and distribution hub for various pharmaceutical products

  • The target is an experienced player in the European pharmaceutical market, and the acquisition will help to significantly expand the medical portfolio of Khiron's brand

  • The first new product is expected to be the full spectrum extract KHIRIOX 25/1, which will soon be available for pharmacies and patients in both Germany and the United Kingdom

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH ("Pharmadrug GmbH") from its parent PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC:LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug").

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

Pharmadrug GmbH has been active worldwide for almost 40 years as a manufacturer and wholesaler of medicinal products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Pharmadrug GmbH is EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and EU-GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certified, fulfilling the European guidelines for the highest quality standards and holds a license to handle narcotics in Germany.

Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe, stated: "This acquisition will provide us with a European manufacturing and distribution centre for cannabinoid-based medicines with EU-GMP certification. This will have a direct positive impact on our revenues and higher gross margins. The long-established German company will be instrumental in expanding Khiron's product portfolio with new dosage formats and bringing Khiron's full-spectrum extracts to Germany and the United Kingdom to grow the patient base. Our team in Europe is excited to join forces with new colleagues from Pharmadrug GmbH, with their valuable expertise in the German pharmaceutical market."

Under the terms of the deal, Khiron will acquire all of the shares of Pharmadrug GmbH from PharmaDrug, in consideration for common shares of Khiron ("Khiron Shares") and a promissory note. An aggregate of 5,500,000 Khiron Shares are expected to be issued at closing (subject to certain adjustments to account for certain payments that may be made between signing and closing, referred to as the "Closing Adjustments"), at a deemed price per Khiron Share of $0.16. The promissory note will be issued at closing in the principal amount of $1,100,000 (subject to certain other Closing Adjustments) and will be non-interest bearing and repayable one year from the date of issue in cash or, at Khiron's option, additional Khiron Shares issued at the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price per Khiron Share on the TSX Venture Exchange at the time of issue. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is expected that the acquisition of Pharmadrug GmbH will constitute an "Expedited Acquisition" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The parties are targeting a closing on or before the end of July, 2022.  There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The agreement was signed on May 31st, 2022.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Peru, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and board of directors.

Visit Khiron online at https://investors.khiron.ca

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE, NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VEMTIRE EXCHANGE), ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release include statements pertaining to the acquisition of Pharmadrug GmbH, the expected synergies and benefits to the Company from the acquisition, as well as statements concerning the expected timing to complete the acquisition. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release reflect management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available and on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy various closing conditions regarding the acquisition of Pharmadrug, the expected benefits to be realized by the Company's business as a result of the acquisition, and assumptions regarding market opportunities in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and where it seeks to operate.

Although management believes that its expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, forward-looking information is always subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of management, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: general economic conditions, adverse conditions in capital markets, political uncertainties, counterparty risk, failing to obtain required regulatory requirements and approvals, failure to maintain required permits and licences, business integration risks, as well as those other risk factors discussed in Khiron's most recent information form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this press release. Readers are further cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive, and there may be other risks and uncertainties, presently unknown to management of the Company, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Khiron disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information disclosed herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: 
Paola Ricardo
E: investors@khiron.ca 
T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:
Carolina Gomez
Latam Communications
E: mgomez@khiron.ca

Peter Leis
Europe Communications
E: pleis@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:
Franziska Katterbach, President
E: fkatterbach@khiron.ca

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-to-acquire-eu-gmp-certified-german-pharmaceuticals-manufacturer-and-wholesaler-expanding-its-european-footprint-301557867.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c9718.html

Recommended Stories

  • GSK to Buy U.S. Biotech Affinivax in $3.3 Billion Deal

    The U.K. drugmaker will make an upfront payment of $2.1 billion for Affinivax and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • These 2 Mergers Are the Real (Asset) Deal

    The stock market had a nice bounce last week, giving investors a bit of reassurance during a tough 2022. Under the terms of the deal, Yamana shareholders will receive six-tenths of a share of Gold Fields for each Yamana share they own, with no cash changing hands.

  • Has GameStop Cracked the Earnings Season Cheat Code?

    It's easy to see why GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders were feeling pretty good heading into the holiday weekend. The rub is that the video game retailer reports its fiscal first-quarter results shortly after Wednesday's market close, and history hasn't been kind on that front for GameStop investors in recent years. The shares have declined in 11 of its past 14 quarters in the trading day following its earnings announcement.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After CEO Issues Warning

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel surprised the market with a cautionary statement warning the company would deliver worse-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter. Snap derives nearly all its revenue from advertisers looking to influence buyers. The volatility in the market is causing marketers to pull back spending, hurting Snap.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endles

  • Down 23%, Should Investors Pounce on Microsoft Today?

    With big tech losing its mojo for the first time in a while, is now an optimal time to buy shares of Microsoft?

  • 5 Top Stocks for June

    Concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain snags have all combined to sink stocks as investors prepare for a slowing economy. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), Graftech International (NYSE: EAF), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are all ripe for the picking in June. Chris Neiger (Roku): Investing in a tech stock in this market feels like a decision that could backfire, but there are more than a few good reasons why Roku's video streaming platform could end up being a fantastic long-term play.

  • Stocks: We 'have reached peak bearishness' amid recession and Fed fears, Citi says

    Has the stock market rout ended? One Wall Street firm is making a key call.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • Don’t fall in love with your investments, they’ll always break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Kohl's Stock Is a Screaming Buy After 29% Plunge

    The market is panicking after a weak Q1 earnings report, but Kohl's stock could handsomely reward patient investors.

  • Zombie Firms Face Slow Death in US as Era of Easy Credit Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- They are creations of easy credit, beneficiaries of central bank largesse. And now that the era of unconventional monetary policy is over, they’re facing a challenge like never before. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers

  • Brace for another selloff if U.S. stocks reach this technical ‘danger zone’

    According to Jonathan Krinsky, a market technician at BTIG, the new “danger zone” for U.S. stocks corresponds roughly with the 50-day moving average for the S&P 500 , which is presently right around 4,275 although Krinsky believes equities would meet resistance slightly earlier at around 4,250, which is the top end of the “summer chop” range he anticipates. Because of this, Krinsky expects a swift bout of counter-cyclical reversion – where technology stocks lead markets higher, a dynamic that has already been witnessed during the past week – to be the near-term catalyst for a rebound in stocks.