U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    -0.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -14.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.27 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2160
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,083.89
    -262.49 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Khiron Completes Acquisition of Pharmadrug Production GmbH, Establishing German Pharmaceutical Distribution Capabilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KHRNF

Acquisition provides Khiron with an EU-GMP European manufacturing and distribution hub for medical cannabis and other pharmaceutical products

  • The acquisition of Pharmadrug Production GmbH provides Khiron with direct access to German pharmacies and increase in gross margins for its products

  • With acquisition completed, Khiron will continue sales of its current products and expand its portfolio, expecting higher gross margins and stronger market presence, with its own sales force and pharmacy network

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Pharmadrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug GmbH" or the "Target") from Pharmadrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC: LMLLF) ("Pharmadrug"). The acquisition was previously announced on May 31, 2022, and was completed in accordance with its disclosed terms.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

With the completion of the acquisition, Khiron has expanded its presence in Europe with an EU GMP-certified manufacturer and wholesaler and has gained a European manufacturing and distribution center for pharmaceuticals. The acquisition is an optimal complement for Khiron in Europe and is in-line with its economic asset-light strategy. As Khiron Europe's own wholesaler, the Target will promote and sell Khiron's products directly to German pharmacies, which enables Khiron to control the whole value chain within the country and recognize an increased gross margin.

With this acquisition, Khiron is able to accelerate the expansion of its medical product portfolio with additional exclusive flower varieties which are in demand in the market and a THC‑dominant full spectrum extract that combines the medicinal properties and areas of application of the established THC isolate formulations (dronabinol) with the specific advantages of a full-spectrum extract. Additional new products are already in the pipeline, that will comprise the entire spectrum of therapies with medical cannabis to be able to offer the right therapy for every patient, and more details will follow soon.

Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe, stated: "We are very pleased that we have now received all the necessary permits and licenses in connection with the acquisition and integration of the Target and that we can continue our growth course in Europe on an expedited pace with full control over the value chain up to the pharmacy. We are very excited to take advantage of the Target's excellent infrastructure and experienced team, which will enrich us professional and personally. After opening our ZERENIA clinic in London last year and now adding a powerful asset in Germany, our European force is complete and ready to ramp our sales in Germany. Now we expect to sell our products faster and at higher margins directly to German pharmacies, which will save distribution fees. A first signal in this direction is the imminent expansion of our medical portfolio for European patients. These are products manufactured exclusively in Europe, and our medical portfolio now covers the entire spectrum of chemotypes and forms of administration. We will provide more detailed information on our new products in a timely manner."

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, in consideration for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target, Khiron issued to Pharmadrug 5,500,000 common shares of the Company (at a deemed price of $0.16 per share) and an additional 468,750 common shares in connection with certain closing adjustments for a total of 5,968,750 common shares, as well as a non-interest bearing promissory note that was adjusted downward pursuant to certain closing adjustments to an aggregate principal amount of $974,137. The promissory note is payable one year from the date of issue in cash or, at Khiron's option, by the issuance of additional Khiron shares. Any issuance of Khiron shares on conversion of the promissory note will be subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 5,000,000 Khiron shares issued in connection with the closing are subject to a lockup agreement, pursuant to which Pharmadrug may not transfer such shares without Khiron's consent, with a quarter of the total number of shares subject to lock-up being released every 90 days following the closing date (with all such shares being released 360 days following the closing date).

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, United Kingdom, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at https://investors.khiron.ca.

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

About Pharmadrug Production GmbH
Pharmadrug GmbH has been active worldwide for more than 30 years as a manufacturer and wholesaler of medicinal products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as holding a licence to handle narcotics in Germany. Pharmadrug GmbH is EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and EU-GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certified, fulfilling the European guidelines for the highest quality standards.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may include statements pertaining to the expected synergies and benefits to the Company from the acquisition of the Target as well as statements as to the expected synergies of the Target to the business of the Company, and its impact on the Company's business strategy. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release reflect management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available and on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits to be realized by Khiron's business as a result of the acquisition of the Target, expected synergies resulting from the acquisition, and assumptions regarding market opportunities in the jurisdictions in which the Company and the Target operates and where it seeks to operate.

Although management believes that its expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, forward-looking information is always subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of management, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: general economic conditions, adverse conditions in capital markets, political uncertainties, counterparty risk, failing to obtain required regulatory requirements and approvals, failure to maintain required permits and licences, business integration risks, as well as those other risk factors discussed in Khiron's most recent annual information form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this press release. Readers are further cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive, and there may be other risks and uncertainties, presently unknown to management of the Company, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Khiron disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information disclosed herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE, NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VEMTIRE EXCHANGE), ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-completes-acquisition-of-pharmadrug-production-gmbh-establishing-german-pharmaceutical-distribution-capabilities-301598509.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c6732.html

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Caterpillar stock falls after Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Chipmaker AMD Narrowly Tops Second-Quarter Goals, Gives Light Sales Outlook

    Chipmaker AMD edged above Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but its outlook for the current period was light.

  • UPDATE 3-Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts

    (Reuters) -Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. But none came close to Petrobras's $17 billion payout.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • PayPal Stock Climbs On Cost-Cutting, Buyback, New CFO

    PayPal stock climbed after the e-commerce firm reported mixed June-quarter financial results and added $15 billion to its stock repurchase program.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Applied DNA Sciences blasts more than 350% higher after initiating validation of monkeypox virus test

    Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. skyrocketed 353.7% higher in very volatile trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume spiked to 73.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 256,450 shares. The stock has been halted no less than 27 times for volatility since the opening bell. The company said if its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based monkeypox virus test is validated by is subsidiary Applied DN

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Dow Jones Falls Amid Pelosi Taiwan Visit; AMTD Digital Stock Explodes, But Consider This; MPWR Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fell as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China stock AMTD Digital exploded. Monolithic Power Systems surged.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Airbnb stock falls despite steady third-quarter earnings report

    Airbnb shares are moving to the downside despite reporting record-breaking bookings and $2 billion buyback.

  • AMD stock slips as revenue forecast dips below Street consensus

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker's forecast revenue fell below the Wall Street consensus after posting record sales, topping Street expectations, and reporting a huge surge in data-center sales.

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • Uber Q2 earnings are the stock's ‘most convincing evidence yet’: Analyst

    DA Davidson Analyst Tom White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Uber earnings, consumer headwinds, rising inflation, advertising, partnerships, and the outlook for post-pandemic growth.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden