U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.55
    +4.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,625.51
    -119.89 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,942.58
    +92.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.65
    -13.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.20
    +0.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.80
    +16.10 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.63 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1920
    -0.1840 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,698.98
    +2,189.05 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,336.61
    +42.62 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,878.88
    -10.24 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Khiron Receives Accreditation for UK Medical Cannabis Education and Partners with UK's Cellen Therapeutics to Improve Clinician Education

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Company has received UK Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") accreditation for its global education platform, Khiron Academy

  • UK medical professionals may now earn CPD credits through Khiron's medical cannabis education program

  • The Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK, to increase patient access via medical cannabis education

  • As a leading international medical cannabis educator, nearly 1,000 medical professionals in Latin America and the United Kingdom have registered for, or completed, Khiron Academy training

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce it has received UK Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") accreditation for Khiron Academy, the Company's global medical cannabis education platform.

Khiron has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK

Additionally, following its accreditation, the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK and fellow founding member of Project Twenty21, to increase patient access through medical cannabis education initially. Khiron Academy will be made available to prescribers in the UK that have registered with Cellen's MedCanHub, an emerging education portal. Cellen is market leader, widely recognized for also launching the UK's first digital pain clinic, Leva.

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented, "Over the last year, Khiron has seen a direct correlation between physician education and patient access. With Khiron Academy's CPD accreditation and through our strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, we are positioned to reach a growing number of medical professionals, and in turn, provide patients with greater access to medical cannabis products."

Eric Bystrom, CEO of Cellen commented, "We are pleased to be joining forces with Khiron on educating prescribing specialists in the UK. Khiron is a clear global leader in medical cannabis education. We share common values in improving patient lives by educating doctors and optimizing the standard of medical care. Our aim is to create a practical guide for responsibly prescribing patients with safe and efficacious medical cannabis products."

In the UK, Khiron continues to leverage educational materials developed by the Company to train medical professionals in Latin America, along with clinical data from thousands of Khiron patients. In addition to Cellen's MedCanHub (accessible to medical professionals at https://medcanhub.cellenhealth.com/), Khiron Academy is available to members of the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society (MCCS) and core to the training of prescribing specialists for Project Twenty21, a 20,000-patient observational study backed Drug Science in UK.

To date, the Company has trained nearly 1000 medical professionals in Latin America and the UK. Over the last year, physicians trained by Khiron in Latin America have issued over 13,000 prescriptions, with a compound monthly growth rate of nearly 50%. Khiron Academy will be a platform for sharing the Company's clinical expertise, in conjunction with clinical data arising from Khiron's wholly-owned clinics in LatAm.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico, Germany and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Paola Ricardo
E: investors@khiron.ca
T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:
Peter Leis
Europe Communications Manager
E: pleis.ext@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:
Tejinder Virk
Europe President
E: tvirk@khiron.ca

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-receives-accreditation-for-uk-medical-cannabis-education-and-partners-with-uks-cellen-therapeutics-to-improve-clinician-education-301267784.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/13/c8076.html

Recommended Stories

  • Putin’s Ukraine Gambit Turns Debt Sanctions Into a Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has turned the once unthinkable idea of U.S. sanctions on Russian sovereign debt into a real possibility for investors.Yields on ruble bonds, known as OFZs, jumped to the highest level in more than a year last week and were edging higher again on Tuesday as the market watched deepening tensions between Moscow and Washington take another turn for the worse.“This makes OFZ sanctions significantly more likely,” said Paul McNamara, an emerging-markets investor at GAM Investments in London. He doesn’t expect a full-scale Russian offensive, but said “there are a lot of outcomes that are worse than the current situation.”The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was already preparing more penalties on Russia over alleged election interference and hacking before the latest flareup in Ukraine. NATO joined the Group of Seven nations and the European Union on Tuesday in calling for Russia to de-escalate.The threat of OFZ sanctions, often dubbed the “nuclear option,” has been hanging over bondholders for years, but after several false alarms, most investors weren’t considering it a base case. That may now be changing.Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. downgraded the ruble and Russian bonds last week, citing the escalating tensions and the risk that U.S. investors might close long positions on OFZs. The Finance Ministry has had to rely on state-run banks to meet demand at its latest debt auctions after a sale was canceled due to reduced appetite from foreign buyers.What’s Sparking Tension Between Russia and Ukraine?: QuickTakeThe Treasury Department warned in 2018 of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.Since then the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, has cut all of its bond holdings in Russia. Foreigners have curbed their share of the total market to just 20% from about 35% last year as the Finance Ministry sold more debt to locals.Russian officials say the move wouldn’t cause much damage to Russia’s financial markets because local banks and non-U.S. investors would step in to replace those forced to sell. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.An even harsher measure that has been mooted in Washington in the past would be to bar Russian banks from the international financial messaging system used for most international money transfers, a measure that has been used against Iran. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned last month that Russia needs to find alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable.“If it goes to an outright military conflict, I wouldn’t exclude SWIFT sanctions, which would be really disruptive,” said Viktor Szabo, a money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency, with growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.

  • Oil prices rise after robust China data, Middle East tension

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday after strong Chinese import data, while Middle East tensions gave only a limited boost given no crude supply has been disrupted so far. Brent crude oil futures were up 67 cents, or 1%, at $63.95 a barrel by 1221 GMT, while U.S. crude oil futures gained 61 cents, or 1%, to $60.31 a barrel. China's exports grew at a robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation's economic recovery, as global demand picked up amid progress in COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • It's time to play defense as the bull stock market turns two years old: analyst

    The S&P 500 just had its best 12-month performance ever. But the bull market may be entering a new phase as it turns two-years-old — an investing regime that requires a bit more defense.

  • Tesla rallies after Canaccord upgrades rating, says it is like Apple

    Shares of Tesla climbed 3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating on the electric car maker to "buy" and compared its brand to Apple. Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded Tesla to "buy" from "hold" and increased his price target to $1,071, the second highest among 37 analysts tracked by Refinitiv. "TSLA is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage," Dorsheimer wrote in a client note focused on Tesla's battery technology and residential energy products.

  • Singapore's Grab strikes $40 billion deal in record SPAC merger

    Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, agreed a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly $40 billion and paving the way for a coveted U.S. listing. The merger, the biggest blank-check company deal ever, underscores the frenzy on Wall Street as shell firms have raised $99 billion in the United States so far this year after a record $83 billion in 2020. Singapore-based Grab's agreement with the SPAC backed by Altimeter Capital includes a more than $4 billion private investment in public equity by investors including BlackRock, Temasek Holdings, Fidelity International and Janus Henderson Investors.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • Deliveroo to Dimon Stoke Fears About London’s Post-Brexit Future

    (Bloomberg) -- If Deliveroo Holdings Plc’s listing was meant to hang an ‘Open For Business’ sign over the City of London, the opening day crash in the shares jarred somewhat with the message the U.K. had intended to send about post-Brexit Britain.Personally welcomed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the food delivery company’s initial public offering should have been a beacon to lure tech firms against competition from New York and Hong Kong, which have been winning the larger part of the business. Instead, concerns over the company’s governance and the treatment of its riders combined to produce one of the worst market debuts in City history.The ignominious flotation was a symbolic end to a quarter that saw London’s future as a financial center once again put in the spotlight. Since the U.K. left the European Union at the start of the year, London has faced a series of challenges to its pre-eminence, most notably the embarrassment of seeing Amsterdam — a city one tenth its size — take over as the No. 1 location for European share trading.London’s response has been a flurry of reviews into the fintech industry and listing rules, but the Square Mile’s hunt for a new identity remains a work-in-process. Early predictions of dramatic deregulation — the so-called Singapore-on-Thames option — have proved unfounded, perhaps no surprise given the City had an outsized role in writing many of the bloc’s financial rules. And for bankers in London, hopes for unhindered access to EU markets — via a process known as equivalence — have long gone, particularly as Brussels sees Brexit as a chance to deepen its own capital markets.100 Days of Brexit: a series on how Brexit changed Britain ‘Hostile’ EU’s Vaccine Spat With U.K. Boosts Support for Brexit Brexit Britain’s Biggest Test Might Be the Ability to Survive 100 Days of Brexit: Was It as Bad as ‘Project Fear’ Warned?The bloc is stepping up efforts to strong arm even more business from Britain. Banking giants including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have already moved some staff and assets to the continent, and the risk is many more will follow unless the U.K. overcomes the hurdles to secure beneficial terms.JPMorgan’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said last week that the EU “has had, and will continue to have, the upper hand.” Dimon, a long-time skeptic of Brexit, also warned he could shift bankers serving EU clients out of London.“It is clear that, over time, European politicians and regulators will make many understandable demands to move functions into European jurisdictions,” he said in his annual shareholder letter. “Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and Amsterdam will grow in importance as more financial functions are performed there.”London’s global financial status, built on centuries of tradition and supercharged by the “Big Bang” of deregulation more than three decades ago, is unlikely to be undone by Brexit. The City got some good news on Monday when cybersecurity company Darktrace Plc announced plans for an IPO that could value the business at about $3 billion to $4 billion. Its CEO, Poppy Gustafsson, called it a “historic day for the U.K.’s thriving technology sector.”But the chipping away that’s taken place in just a matter of months has yet to be replaced by a compelling vision for London’s future, despite that multi-pronged series of reviews aimed at maintaining its position. Many of the proposed changes amount to fine tuning rather than a complete tearing up of the rulebook. Speaking to Bloomberg, executives of several major banks said they don’t expect authorities to ditch inherited rules, including the bonus cap on banker pay.What they expect is what some call a “tailoring” of London’s approach, hardly the swashbuckling reforms that some imagined.Instead, banks want to eliminate some of the annoyances that came with being part of the EU, such as time-consuming and expensive trade reporting requirements, and rules that make it more difficult to raise capital from smaller investors. The hope is the efficiency shown by the U.K. in its coronavirus vaccination policy — which is far outpacing the EU rollout — can be replicated when it comes to financial services.“It’s about speed and nimbleness, rather than sweeping changes,” said William Wright, founder and chief executive officer of New Financial, a London-based think tank.Evolution not revolution also means protecting existing strengths as much as possible. However, London’s relationship with the EU was barely mentioned in last year’s Brexit trade deal, and those talks highlighted resentments and political point scoring that could frustrate any future discussions. Of the 39 areas in which the EU could find Britain financially equivalent, it has granted only two, and both are time-limited.“I think there’s a lot of Europeans that want to have a bite of the golden goose,” said Fraser Thorne, chief executive officer of Edison Institutional Services Ltd, a London-based financial advisory firm.Read More: Listen to the Latest Stephanomics Podcast on 100 Days of Brexit How Brexit Is Changing the City of London, One Piece at a TimeOne minor positive for the City in 2021 was that the U.K. and the EU agreed a framework for talks late last month, and in a rare Brexit development, it was done on deadline. But realistically even that Memorandum of Understanding amounts to very little, and the sense is that no significant access to EU financial markets is on the cards anytime soon.Brussels has made no secret of its desire to become less reliant on U.K.-based financial services. Seen from outside Britain, Europe’s lack of a major global financial center within its own borders is a matter of political and strategic concern, and one that policy makers want to rectify.In the U.K., even some of the more mild-mannered British public servants are being more forthright about the need to protect London against an increasingly aggressive EU. At the Bank of England, Governor Andrew Bailey used a Parliament hearing to, unprompted, bluntly deliver a message: The U.K. would “resist very firmly” any EU attempt to force relocations.Any post-Brexit identity for the City will also be forged by the new business it attracts, as much as what remains in place.Sunak and his Treasury minister, John Glen, have spent the past few months trying to sell the benefits that London can offer outside a more rigid EU system.“If they get it right, London will remain an incredibly strong force,” said Alasdair Haynes, CEO at Aquis Exchange Plc. “But if they argue and there's a lot of bickering and we can't move swiftly and there's political interference then actually London is probably in the most precarious place it has ever been.”Officials are making a big play for the U.K. to build on its position as a hub for financial innovation, cultivating a growing ecosystem of fintech businesses spanning everything from consumer-facing businesses attempting to steal retail customers from the big lenders through to niche firms supplying specialized technology services to investment banks.Iana Vidal, head of government relations and policy at Innovate Finance, the lobby group for the U.K. fintech industry, says Britain could steal a march on the rest of Europe by moving faster to help mold the regulatory structure for the nascent sector.“We want to have a first-mover advantage,” she said. “You could potentially gain a head start over your competition in Europe.”That’s an opportunity acknowledged by Brexit critic Dimon, who said London “still has the opportunity to adapt and reinvent itself, particularly as the digital landscape continues to revolutionize financial services.”But in the short-term he’s pessimistic, warning that Brexit “cannot possibly be a positive” for the U.K. economy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes

    OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for growth in world oil demand this year on expectations the pandemic will subside, providing help for the group and its allies in their efforts to support the market. "As the spread and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to subside with the ongoing rollout of vaccination programmes, social distancing requirements and travel limitations are likely to be scaled back, offering increased mobility," OPEC said in the report. The upward revision marks a change of tone from previous months, in which OPEC has lowered demand forecasts because of continued lockdowns.

  • Indian Bank Fined for Misselling Its Riskier Debt to Individuals

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator fined Yes Bank Ltd. for claiming that riskier bonds it sold to individual investors were as safe as term deposits.Securities & Exchange Board of India late Monday ordered Yes Bank to pay 250 million rupees ($3.3 million) after it “deliberately misrepresented” the Additional Tier 1 notes, “by suppressing the inherent risks of these bonds and distorting facts to mislead their customers.”Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, which are hybrid securities that can be written off if the issuer breaches certain triggers, got wiped out in the biggest bailout of an Indian lender last year.Mumbai-based Yes Bank will appeal Sebi’s order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the lender said in an exchange filing.Read More on India’s Biggest Bank RescueThe regulator also raised other points regarding bond sale disclosures and documentation at a time when there’s been a rush by retail investors to buy the notes of weaker borrowers. Sebi last month also made it more onerous for mutual funds to hold AT1 securities in a bid to protect individual buyers.Yes Bank “compared the AT1 bonds with fixed deposit on rate differentials only, but omitted the risk differentials, which led the investors to look only at the higher interest rate of these bonds without realizing these bonds have inherent risk,” Sebi said in the adjudication order on Monday. Sebi also fined three of Yes Bank’s former and current executives, while co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor is facing a separate probe on matters including this.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

    The oil reserves of international oil companies have collapsed over the last 5 years, and now the stability of the entire oil market is under threat

  • American Airlines expects first-quarter revenue to plunge 62% vs 2019

    American Airlines now expects its average daily cash burn rate for the quarter to be about $27 million per day compared to its previous forecast of $30 million. Excluding about $8 million per day of regular debt principal and cash severance payments made, the company's cash burn rate turned positive in March, American Airlines said in a regulatory filing.

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast: Stock Markets Levitate to Start Earnings Season

    S&P 500 traders were relatively quiet during the trading session on Monday as earnings season kicks off on Wall Street.

  • Six New Unicorns in Four Days Marks Historic Boom for India Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- It was an historic week for India’s technology industry. In the space of four days, the country minted at least six new startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more -- what techies call unicorns because they’re supposed to be such rarities.In rough order of size: The investment platform Groww raised money at a valuation of more than $1 billion, messaging bots startup Gupshup hit $1.4 billion, digital pharmacy API Holdings Pvt. was valued at close to $1.5 billion, app developer Mohalla Tech surpassed $2.1 billion, social commerce startup Meesho Inc. also reached $2.1 billion and financial-technology provider Cred rounded out the blessing of unicorns at $2.2 billion.For context, India had a total of seven new unicorns in all of 2020, according to market researcher CB Insights. In 2019, it had six.Global investors such as Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and South Africa’s Naspers Ltd. see growing opportunity in the country’s startup scene. The nation of 1.3 billion people has seen the rapid adoption of smartphones in recent years, explosive growth of inexpensive internet services and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs.“Large funds such as Naspers, SoftBank and Tiger Global have significant amounts of capital to invest and these startups are now on top of their list,” said P.N. Sudarshan, a partner at Deloitte.India has long trailed well behind the U.S. and China in the amount of venture capital money invested in startups. The total value of deals in 2020 was $11.8 billion, compared with $143 billion in the U.S. and $83 billion in China, according to researcher Preqin.But several startups have emerged recently to signal the potential in the South Asian country. Digital payments giant Paytm reached a valuation of $16 billion, making it the most valuable in the country, according to CB Insights. Online-education startup Byju’s is rasing money at a $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported last week.Flipkart, the e-commerce giant acquired by Walmart Inc. in 2018, is targeting an initial public offering in the fourth quarter that could value the company at more than $35 billion. The venture investments are helping to diversify India’s industry, long best known for tech services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. A Credit Suisse Group AG report last month found there are about 100 unicorns in India with a combined market value of $240 billion, in sectors from e-commerce and fintech to education, logistics and food-delivery.“India’s corporate landscape is undergoing a radical change due to a remarkable confluence of changes in the funding, regulatory and business environment in the country over the past two decades,” the report said. “An unprecedented pace of new-company formation and innovation in a variety of sectors has meant a surge in the number of highly-valued, as-yet unlisted companies.”The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online technologies in India, perhaps even more than in other countries. During the coronavirus pandemic and the stringent lockdowns of last year, more than 1,600 new startups were founded, taking the total in the country to over 12,500, according to a January report by Nasscom, the country’s technology industry trade body.More than 55 of these are potential unicorns, the report said, what the venture industry refers to as “soonicorns.” Like in Silicon Valley, executives who got experience at leading startups such as Flipkart and Paytm are breaking out to set up their own companies, and entrepreneurs who have had successful exits are turning to their second or third startups.“The surge of funding and the breeding of unicorns is not a surprise because India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and the third-largest market for such startups,” said Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital Advisors LLP.Pai said he knows of at least six new unicorns that will be minted in the next few months. While $20 million rounds were notable five years ago, startups are scaling very quickly and raising $100 million to $200 million rounds nowadays, he said.The investor checks out a few hundred startups each month on average.“The difference is, instead of encountering just one high-quality startup among those, we now see eight to 10 every month,” said the venture capitalist whose earlier fund Arin Capital backed edtech startup Byju’s and the newly-minted e-pharmacy unicorn, PharmEasy.Many investors will see their earlier bets come full circle as a dozen Indian startups prepare to head to the public markets later this year or early next.“Such exits will further boost investor confidence, increase liquidity and fuel a new frenzy of funding,” said Sudarshan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air Canada Gets $4.7 Billion as Government Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada reached a deal with the Canadian government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), a package to help the airline get through the pandemic and restore flights to remote parts of the country.The state, which sold off its ownership interest in the 1980s, will once again own a piece of Canada’s largest airline, buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government also negotiated warrants as part of a broad financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities totaling C$5.38 billion, according to a company statement.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, he said. The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’Air Canada will issue 21.6 million new shares. While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Adds analyst quote in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.