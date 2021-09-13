U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.73
    +1.01 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,923.90
    -353.56 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.88
    +7.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Khiron Receives Approval To Renew Its Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, is pleased to announce that, further to its September 9, 2021 press release, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to renew its normal course issuer bid to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 8,955,853 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's presently issued and outstanding Shares (the "NCIB").

Khiron Life Sciences Corp Logo (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Khiron Life Sciences Corp Logo (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

Purchases under the NCIB will commence on or about September 14, 2021 and will expire on the earlier of: (i) one year from such commencement; or (ii) the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Shares to be acquired under the NCIB. The NCIB will be conducted on behalf of the Company by Scotia Capital Inc. (the "Broker"). The purchase and payment for the Shares will be made in accordance with TSXV requirements at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined at management's discretion and will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV.

The Company's prior normal course issuer bid for the purchase of up to 5,830,615 Shares expired on March 3, 2021. Under this bid, the Company purchased for cancellation 511,500 of its outstanding Shares through the facilities of the TSXV, representing approximately 0.4% of its issued and outstanding Shares at the time of commencement of the bid, at a weighted average price of $0.41 per Share for a total cost of $212,389.

A copy of the Company's Notice of Intention to commence the NCIB filed with the TSXV may be obtained, by any shareholder without charge, by contacting the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Joel Friedman.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to Khiron's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-receives-approval-to-renew-its-normal-course-issuer-bid-301375669.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c7235.html

Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • Oracle stock slips as earnings beat Street but revenue doesn’t

    Oracle Corp. shares slipped in the extended session Monday after the database-software company's earnings topped Wall Street estimates but its revenue didn't.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher Have in Common

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and billionaire Ken Fisher’s stock-picking strategies and love for growth stocks. We will also review 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher have in common. You can skip our detailed discussion about two Wall Street influencers, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher […]

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Oracle Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenue A Match

    Oracle stock fell late Monday after it reported quarterly results that matched on revenue and beat on earnings.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • The extent of a market correction all depends on the Fed: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;the likelihood of a market correction and outlook on the Fed.