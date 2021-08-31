U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

Khiron Registers its First Two Medical Cannabis Products in Peru, Available for Sale Nationwide

·4 min read
In this article:
  • Alixen™ 30 and Alixen™ 100, CBD-rich products, become Khiron's first two registered medical cannabis products, following approval by the Peruvian sanitary agency, DIGEMID

  • Shelf-ready Alixen™ 30 and Alixen™ 100, exported from Colombia, to be broadly distributed throughout pharmacy chains, medical distributors, and dispensaries in Peru starting Q4 2021

  • Product availability expected to improve service levels for new and existing medical cannabis patients through broader pharmacy distribution network and faster product delivery times

  • Company plans to obtain registration for high-THC product in Peru in early 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce it has received sanitary registration in Peru for Alixen™ 30 and Alixen™ 100, two CBD-rich products, which represent the Company's first two registered finished medical cannabis products. As registered medical products, Alixen™ 30 and Alixen™ 100 will be available for distribution through traditional medical channels, including pharmacies, wholesale medical distributors, and dispensaries, greatly expanding product availability while streamlining distribution and prescription delivery.

Currently in Peru, the Company sells magistral preparations, or customized compound formulations, through its exclusive agreement with Farmacia Universal. In contrast, as shelf-ready medical cannabis products, Alixen™ 30™ and Alixen™ 100 will be made widely available, on a non-exclusive basis in the country. Alixen™ 30 will target indications such as anxiety, insomnia, Parkinson's Disease, and depression, while Alixen™ 100 will be used in the treatment of epilepsy. The Company also expects to have finished THC products available for commercial distribution in early 2022 to address additional pathologies, including chronic pain. In the interim, the Company will continue to fill high-THC magistral preparation prescriptions in partnership with Farmacia Universal and work toward listing the Company's registered medical cannabis products in major national pharmacy chains in Peru.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, comments, "As we look to establish ourselves as the leading B2C medical cannabis company in Latin America, we are extremely proud to have received our first ever registration of medical cannabis products. Khiron-branded registered medical cannabis products from Colombia will be made available in Peru, providing patients with broader access and quicker prescription delivery through traditional distribution channels. Combined with the recent launch of our first Zerenia™ clinic in Peru, we have the pieces in place to expand in Peru and deliver on our Mission of improving patients' quality of life through medical cannabis."

Alixen&#x002122; 30 and Alixen&#x002122; 100 (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)
Alixen™ 30 and Alixen™ 100 (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

