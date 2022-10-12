Khloe Kardashian has 'rare' tumour removed from face

khloe kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she's had an "incredibly rare" tumour removed from her face.

The 38-year-old explained on her Instagram Story that a "small bump" was treated, once she noticed it "was not budging" after seven months.

Khloe was told by doctors she would "need to have an immediate operation".

She said she shared her experience after seeing "numerous stories" about the "ever-evolving bandage on my face".

The reality TV star added she hoped it would encourage others to visit the doctor if they noticed changes with their skin.

Khloe said she was "grateful" it was caught early

She is now in the "healing process" and joked that fans could "enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look".

Khloe has previously had an operation to remove melanoma - a type of skin cancer - when she was 19.

"I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well so I am pre-composed to melanomas."

She urged people to be cautious and "checking all the time".

"I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual check-ups."

What is melanoma?

Not the most common or only type of skin cancer, but one of the most serious. Left untreated, it can spread to other organs in the body

About 16,700 people a year are diagnosed with it

Caused by abnormal skin cells that grow out of control due to DNA damage. Intense exposure to UV can trigger this damage

Dr Bav Shergill, of the British Association of Dermatologists, said: "While melanoma is much more common in older people, it does occur in young people. In fact, skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer for teenagers and young adults to be diagnosed with"

If you are concerned by a mole or changes to your skin, you should contact your doctor immediately. If moles are itchy or bleed or have irregular shapes, these are warning signs

Most melanomas appear in places you can see, however some can occur in areas such as your nose, mouth, anus, and vagina

Story continues

Source: NHS

Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.