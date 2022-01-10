U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,677.25
    +9.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,148.00
    +41.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.00
    +55.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.80
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7810
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,023.17
    +87.09 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.65
    -44.23 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.50
    +6.22 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Khondrion completes enrolment in KHENERGYZE Phase IIb trial evaluating sonlicromanol in adult patients with MELAS spectrum disorders

Khondrion
·4 min read

Khondrion completes enrolment in KHENERGYZE Phase IIb trial evaluating sonlicromanol in adult patients with MELAS spectrum disorders

NIJMEGEN, the Netherlands – 10 January 2022: Khondrion, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing therapies targeting primary mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the last patient has been dosed with sonlicromanol in the KHENERGYZE Phase IIb clinical study. Sonlicromanol is Khondrion’s wholly-owned, lead asset being developed to treat a range of mitochondrial diseases in children and adults. Topline data from KHENERGYZE is expected in the third quarter of 2022.

The study’s primary objective is to evaluate the dose-effect of sonlicromanol on the attention domain score of cognitive functioning, as assessed by the computerised Cogstate visual identification test. Cognitive impairment is becoming increasingly recognised in mitochondrial disease patients and can have a significant and debilitating impact on many aspects of their lives. Sonlicromanol’s potential to counteract cognitive decline is supported by preclinical research and results from a completed Phase IIa study, which showed a significant improvement in attention and mood related outcomes in patients treated with sonlicromanol compared to placebo.

Prof. Dr. Jan Smeitink, Chief Executive Officer at Khondrion, said: "Completing enrolment in our Phase IIb study is an important milestone and brings us another step closer to providing an urgent and much needed disease-modifying therapy to patients with severe and debilitating mitochondrial diseases. I would like to express my gratitude to all the patients and their families for their participation in this trial, and to the investigators and wider team, whose dedication has been vital in advancing this important clinical programme. We look forward to receiving results from the trial later in the year.”

Sonlicromanol is a first-in-class, oral small molecule targeting key underlying mechanisms of mitochondrial disease based on its unique triple mode of action: redox modulation to help restore the cell’s metabolism, radical trapping preventing ferroptotic cell death, and mPGES-1 inhibition resulting in anti-inflammatory effects. In Phase I and Phase IIa studies, sonlicromanol showed a good safety and tolerability profile well beyond target therapeutic dosing levels.

KHENERGYZE is a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled, multi-centre, three-way cross-over study examining cognitive function in adult patients with a specific genetically confirmed DNA mutation in the mitochondrial transfer RNALeu(UUR) (MT-TL1m.3243A>G). This mutation is responsible for MELAS spectrum disorders, including MELAS (mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes), MIDD (maternally inherited diabetes and deafness) syndromes, and mixed phenotypes.

Sonlicromanol’s development programme also includes two other ongoing clinical studies: the KHENEREXT Phase IIb open label extension study, examining the long-term safety and efficacy of sonlicromanol in adult patients who have completed the KHENERGYZE study, and the KHENERGYC Phase II study in children.

Further details of the KHENERGYZE study are available on clinicaltrials.gov.

– ENDS

Contacts:

Khondrion BV
Prof. Dr. Jan Smeitink, CEO
E-mail: info@khondrion.com
Tel: +31-24-7635000
www.khondrion.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Melissa Gardiner
E-mail: khondrion@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44 20 3709 5700

About Khondrion
Khondrion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with inherited mitochondrial diseases. Based on proprietary science and a deep biological understanding of mitochondrial dysfunction, the company is advancing its lead drug candidate sonlicromanol, a first-in-class, oral small molecule targeting key underlying mechanisms of mitochondrial disease based on the drug’s unique triple mode of action.

One of the most advanced disease-modifying drug candidates for mitochondrial disease in development, sonlicromanol is currently being tested in a Phase IIb trial and a 12-month open-label extension study in adult patients with MELAS (mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes) spectrum disorders, as well as in a 6-month Phase II study in children with genetically confirmed primary mitochondrial diseases and who suffer from motor symptoms. The compound has been granted orphan drug designations for the treatment of MELAS, Leigh disease and patients with maternally inherited diabetes and deafness (MIDD) in Europe, and for all inherited mitochondrial respiratory chain disorders in the US. It has also been granted a Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the US for the treatment of MELAS. Sonlicromanol and other compounds from Khondrion’s proprietary library have the potential to be developed for a wide range of diseases and conditions with the aim of benefiting patients whose daily lives are severely impacted by mitochondrial impairment.

For more information visit www.khondrion.com.

About mitochondrial disease
Mitochondrial disease occurs when mitochondria, found within all cells of the human body and responsible for producing the energy necessary for cells to function, are defective. This can result in a wide range of serious and debilitating illnesses occurring shortly after birth or later in life. Signs and symptoms of these can include cognitive problems, learning disabilities, blindness, deafness, heart failure, diabetes, fatigue, intolerance to exercise, muscle weakness and gait problems, and stunted growth. Orphan diseases of the oxidative phosphorylation system like Leigh disease, MELAS (mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes) spectrum disorders including MIDD (maternally inherited diabetes and deafness), and other respiratory chain / oxidative phosphorylation disorders, are all examples of mitochondrial disease. MELAS spectrum disorders are some of the most frequently observed primary mitochondrial diseases, in which all patients are characterised by an underlying point mutation (m.3243A>G) in the maternally inherited MTTL1 gene.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omi

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • AOC Is Latest Member of Congress to Get Sick With COVID

    Alex Wong/GettyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms, and is recovering from home.The brief statement posted to Twitter—along with a plea that everyone get their booster shot—is certain to rile up conservatives who last week seized on photos of her maskless in Florida.Right-wing writer Brendon Leslie immediately jumped on the announcement, noting that AOC had been infected even though she is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.“Their

  • Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from Covid variant

    Latest strain manifests itself in slightly different ways to original coronavirus, which was often difficult to differentiate from common cold without testing

  • Know the signs of kidney failure in your cats. Treatment is available. | Pet Peeves

    Is your cat drinking more water than usual? It may not be a good thing. Vet. Dara Johns explains the signs of kidney failure and available treatment.

  • Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

    Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling 28,000-plus pounds of ground beef sold at Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, WinCo stores for E. coli risk.

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Disruption, Dismay, Dissent: Americans Grapple With Omicron's Rise

    CHICAGO — With infection rates mounting, the omicron variant has ushered in a new and disorienting phase of the pandemic, leaving Americans frustrated and dismayed that the basic elements they thought they understood about the coronavirus are shifting faster than ever. There were reasons for heightened concern and reasons for consolation: Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, yet it appears to cause milder symptoms in many people. Hospitalizations have soared to new highs in some

  • CDC chief vows clearer guidance on COVID

    As the nation reels from skyrocketing COVID-19 infection numbers, federal health officials promise to be more clear about thorny issues like the recent changes in quarantine guidance, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The agency came under criticism for how it handled its change in recommendations last month, when it shortened the quarantine time to ...

  • The Dangerous Side Effect of Eating Red Meat, New Research Suggests

    There are numerous reasons to consider cutting back on beef, pork, and other types of meat. Doing so could help alleviate joint pain, decrease inflammation, and lower your risk of fatty liver disease. Now, new research links a nutrient in red meat to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, meaning cutting back on this food may also have a vital impact on heart health.In the study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit medical cente

  • CDC director responds to criticisms of agency's guidance: 'This is hard'

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), responded to criticisms that her agency's COVID-19 guidance is "confusing," saying on Sunday that it is "hard" to provide updated recommendations throughout an ongoing pandemic.Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Walensky while she appeared on "Fox News Sunday" on her stated goals of restoring trust in the CDC, noting the recent criticisms that have been made...

  • This Could Be the Surprising Key to Losing Body Fat, New Study Says

    If you want to lose and keep off extra weight, then you might need to do more than eat well and exercise often. In fact, the surprising key to losing body fat may have more to do with your mental health and awareness.According to a recent study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, researchers discovered that emotional support and mindfulness have a significant impact on reducing instances of overeating.While working with 42 adults who were primarily women with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 o

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • Walmart temporarily closing prominent Pierce County store amid high number of COVID cases

    Closure to allow for cleaning, restocking, retailer says.