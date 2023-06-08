Khong Guan's (SGX:K03) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Khong Guan (SGX:K03), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Khong Guan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$4.1m ÷ (S$69m - S$7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Khong Guan has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Khong Guan's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Khong Guan's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Khong Guan's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Khong Guan doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Khong Guan's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 33% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Khong Guan we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Khong Guan isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

