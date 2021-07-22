U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,367.48
    +8.79 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,823.35
    +25.35 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,684.60
    +52.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.48
    -34.57 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.69
    -0.22 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0150 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.1270 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,220.77
    +170.63 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.88
    +10.84 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.30
    -29.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Khosla Ventures leads Even’s $5M seed to give India the kind of healthcare their insurance doesn’t

Christine Hall
·3 min read

The global pandemic highlighted inefficiencies and inconsistencies in healthcare systems around the world. Even co-founders Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Ialongo say nowhere is this more evident than in India, especially after the COVID death toll reached 4 million this week.

The Bangalore-based company received a fresh cash infusion of $5 million in seed funding in a round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Founders Fund, Lachy Groom and a group of individuals including Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, CRED CEO Kunal Shah, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath and DST Global partner Tom Stafford.

Even, a healthcare membership company, aims to cover what most insurance companies in the country don’t, including making going to a primary care doctor as easy and accessible as it is in other countries.

Banerjee grew up in India and said the country is similar to the United States in that it has government-run and private hospitals. Where the two differ is that private health insurance is a relatively new concept for India, he told TechCrunch. He estimates that less than 5% of people have it, and even though people are paying for the insurance, it mainly covers accidents and emergencies.

This means that routine primary care consultations, testings and scans outside of that are not covered. And, the policies are so confusing that many people don’t realize they are not covered until it is too late. That has led to people asking doctors to admit them into the hospital so their bills will be covered, Ialongo added.

Banerjee and Giglio were running another startup together when they began to see how complicated health insurance policies were. About 50 million Indians fall below the poverty line each year, and many become unable to pay their healthcare bills, Banerjee said.

They began researching the insurance industry and talking with hospital executives about claims. They found that one of the biggest issues was incentive misalignment — hospitals overcharged and overtreated patients. Instead, Even is taking a similar approach to Kaiser Permanente in that the company will act as a service provider, and therefore, can drive down the cost of care.

Even became operational in February and launched in June. It is gearing up to launch in the fourth quarter of this year with more than 5,000 people on the waitlist so far. Its health membership product will cost around $200 per year for a person aged 18 to 35 and covers everything: unlimited consultations with primary care doctors, diagnostics and scans. The membership will also follow as the person ages, Ialongo said.

The founders intend to use the new funding to build out their operational team, product and integration with hospitals. They are already working with 100 hospitals and secured a partnership with Narayana Hospital to deliver more than 2,000 COVID vaccinations so far, and more in a second round.

“It is going to take a while to scale,” Banerjee said. “For us, in theory, as we get better pricing, we will end up being cheaper than others. We have goals to cover the people the government cannot and find ways to reduce the statistics.”

Insurtech is hot on both sides of the Atlantic

 

