Kia Achieves Best Monthly Sales In Company History In April, 2021
K5 and Forte Reach All-Time Monthly Records; Best-Ever April Performances for Telluride, Sportage and Seltos
IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced its second-successive best-ever monthly sales total of 70,177 units, surpassing the previous monthly high set in March 2021. Two Kia nameplates – K5 and Forte – enjoyed their strongest month ever in April, powering Kia to a 121.3-percent increase over the same period last year. Additional strong performances included:
Best-ever April totals for the Telluride, Sportage and Seltos
Kia sales increased more than 120-percent over April 2020
"After a record-breaking first-quarter performance, Kia continued to outpace the industry in April as even more customers discovered our world-class and award-winning design and quality," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five Kia models setting sales records in April and the successful launches of the Sorento SUV and the all-new Carnival MPV continuing to drive customers to showrooms, Kia is experiencing unprecedented momentum. Given the showroom traffic our dealers are reporting ahead of the summer opening of the country we are confident our strong performance will continue through the year."
Complimenting April's record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious awards and accolades, including:
Sorento SUV named to Parents magazine's Best Family Cars for 2021 thanks to the vehicle's high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features
Forte GT-Line (compact) and Soul LX (compact hatchback) recognized by Vincentric, a leading cost and analysis group, as the 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Award in their respective categories
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
MONTH OF APRIL
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
2,879
1,436
9,697
8,281
Forte
12,504
4,222
37,354
26,581
K5/Optima
9,626
6,894
30,020
27,239
Cadenza
25
50
180
535
Stinger
1,193
871
3,637
3,431
K900
7
12
63
77
Soul
6,770
3,565
23,961
20,278
Niro
1,990
774
6,301
5,749
Seltos
6,471
1,839
23,257
6,891
Sportage
8,094
3,964
30,511
24,021
Sorento
10,040
4,286
29,764
22,341
Telluride
8,195
3,087
30,049
19,913
Sedona/Carnival
2,383
705
4,933
4,313
Total
70,177
31,705
229,727
169,650
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
SOURCE Kia Motors America