KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2023 SPORTAGE PRICING

·2 min read
- 2023 Kia Sportage starts at $25,990

- Sportage recalibrates the subcompact SUV segment with larger and more capable lineup featuring the all-new X-Line and Sportage X-Pro trims, and forthcoming electrified versions

- Available for purchase now at Kia retailers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Sportage SUV, the longest running nameplate from the Kia brand, starting at $25,990.

Kia America announces 2023 Sportage pricing.
Kia America announces 2023 Sportage pricing.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,215 destination)


FWD

AWD

Sportage LX

$25,990

$27,790

Sportage EX

$27,990

$29,790

Sportage X-Line


$30,790

Sportage SX

$31,490

$33,290

Sportage SX-Prestige

$33,490

$35,290

Sportage X-Pro


$34,990

Sportage X-Pro Prestige


$36,790

Developed as part of Kia's new global brand transformation, "Movement that Inspires," the 2023 Sportage delivers more of everything for savvy, adventurous consumers. Its modern, driver-centric cockpit with available dual panoramic curved display seamlessly connects two screens for nearly 25 inches of digital viewing1, and provides 360° Surround View Monitor with 3D View2 and live feed Blind-Spot View Monitor within the instrument cluster. The Sportage offers eight standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.3 Enhanced ADAS such as FCA with Junction Turning capability & Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist are available on upper trims.

The fifth-generation Sportage is now one of the largest SUVs in its class, offering best-in-class rear legroom and rear cargo capacity4. Underpinned by the "N3" platform also found in the Sorento, the Sportage chassis comprises hot-stamped parts and ultra-high-strength steel for increased tensile strength and torsional stiffness. Sound absorbing and insulating materials minimize road, wind, and engine noise. Fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive Turbocharged Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Sportage variants will launch at a later date, and pricing for those variants will be announced closer to their on-sale dates.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.
2 When engaged, 360-degree Surround-View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
3 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
4 Best-in-class interior room, cargo room, and rear seat legroom claims based on comparison of 2021 and 2022 Mass Market Subcompact SUVs as of October 2021. Mass Market Subcompact SUV class as determined by Kia Segmentation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2023-sportage-pricing-301490345.html

SOURCE Kia America

    The pandemic has fueled a surge in online shopping, even for vehicles.Driving the news: Carvana, the online seller of used cars, is expected to become the seventh largest U.S. retailer by online sales value this year, jumping the likes of Costco and Wayfair, according to a new report.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The vast majority of car buyers are still doing it in person. Only 5.2% of auto and parts sales ar