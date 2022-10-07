U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2023 TELLURIDE PRICING

·3 min read

  • 2023 Kia Telluride pricing starts from $35,6901

  • New X-Line and X-Pro models add ruggedness and refinement

  • Available design, engineering and infotainment enhancements further elevate its distinctly upscale and commanding presence

  • Numerous advanced collision avoidance and driver assist features2 include available Highway Drive Assist 2 with lane change assist technology3

  • Arriving at Kia retailers in October 20224

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the new 2023 Telluride, the highly sought-after and award-winning, three-row SUV that features an array of enhancements and builds upon the success of the original.

Kia America announces 2023 Telluride pricing.
Kia America announces 2023 Telluride pricing.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,335 destination)


FWD

AWD

X-Line AWD

X-Pro AWD

Telluride LX

$35,690

$37,690



Telluride S

$37,590

$35,590



Telluride EX

$41,290

$43,290

$45,485


Telluride SX

$45,490

$47,490

$48,885

$49,885

Telluride SX-Prestige


$50,390

$51,785

$52,785

Capable, refined, and powerful, the 2023 Telluride is ready for adventure. For 2023, the new Telluride introduces two new trim levels – X-Line and X-Pro –to appeal to drivers who enjoy going off the beaten path – as well as design enhancements across the lineup that further elevate its upscale and commanding presence. Its refreshed interior receives redesigned and more technologically advanced dash and center console, as well as available, dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens including standard navigation5. Upgraded convenience technology includes a standard WiFi Hotspot6 and optional Digital Key 2 Touch smartphone compatibility7. The Telluride also offers additional, available advanced driver assistance features2, such as Highway Drive Assist 2 with lane change assist technology.3

The new Telluride will be assembled at Kia's award-winning Georgia manufacturing facility alongside select trims of the K5, Sportage, and Sorento.* It is expected to arrive in Kia retailers nationwide in October 2022.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.  Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
3 Highway Driving Assist 2 is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways.  Always drive safely and use caution.
4 Quantities limited for vehicles until vehicle stock improves.
5 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control.  When operating a vehicle, never us a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.
6 Wi-Fi Hotspot requires enrollment in Kia Connect. Trial or paid subscription data plan required. Wi-Fi Hotspot services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services may collect location information. Wi-Fi Hotspot available only in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Wi-Fi Hotspot may be unavailable for model year 2022 and newer vehicles that are purchased or sold in Massachusetts.
7 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2023-telluride-pricing-301643397.html

SOURCE Kia America

