U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.75
    -4.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.42 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1268
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.93
    -2.73 (-9.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    -0.4340 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,287.37
    +1,047.57 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.60
    +45.42 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.46
    +58.09 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES JANUARY SALES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 000270.KS

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced January sales of 42,488 units. Highlights include best-ever January performance by the Niro family of electrified SUVs, which bested their previous record set in January 2018 by 26-percent. Kia also set a new January record for overall electrified vehicle sales, exceeding the previous mark by 36-percent.

Kia America Announces January Sales

"After outpacing the industry and our own best-ever annual sales performance in 2021, Kia's shift toward electrified vehicle sales is off to a strong start with record-breaking January sales for the brand's electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 set to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks, Kia is proving - once again - that we are ahead of the industry in providing customers with the vehicles they want to drive today."

In addition to sales, January saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • The Kia EV6 tied for the top spot at the first-ever 'Best Cars of the Year' 2021/2022 Awards. The winners were singled out for quality, innovation, design and state-of-the-art tech and beat new models from premium brands, including Audi and Porsche

  • Kia will return to advertising in the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot featuring the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6

  • Kia was ranked highest the for the second year in a row in the J.D. Power mass market EV customer satisfaction survey

  • The Rio hatchback was named "Best Subcompact" in the 2022 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards

  • Pricing for the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 was announced to start at $40,900.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF JANUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

Rio

1,633

1,733

1,633

1,733

Forte

5,748

7,021

5,748

7,021

K5/Optima

5,794

5,459

5,794

5,459

Cadenza

N/A

55

N/A

55

Stinger

991

695

991

695

K900

N/A

20

N/A

20

Soul

3,890

5,377

3,890

5,377

Niro

2,254

1,262

2,254

1,262

Seltos

2,191

4,992

2,191

4,992

Sportage

5,993

5,913

5,993

5,913

Sorento

6,145

5,302

6,145

5,302

Telluride

6,790

6,626

6,790

6,626

Carnival/Sedona

1,059

510

1,059

510

Total

42,488

44,965

42,488

44,965

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-january-sales-301472440.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • GM Stock: GM Earnings Due With Outlook Key After Tesla Warning

    GM reports due Tuesday, but what is its outlook for overall output and EVs as the chip crisis slowly eases? GM stock rose.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • Mercedes-Geely Smart Venture Said to Seek Up to $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Smart Automobile Co., a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and China’s biggest private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is considering raising funds as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Tak

  • 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud Is The Perfect Limo For Any Classic Car Enthusiast

    This incredible piece of automotive history is famous for carrying around everyone from kings and queens to rockstars and now it could be yours.Rolls Royce is possibly the most iconic name in the vast world of luxury automobiles because of its incredible styling, high horsepower engines, and legendary characters.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet earnings, jobs report: What to know this week

    The wild ride in markets is likely to power on this week, with investors in store for a slew of big earnings and fresh reads on key unemployment data out of Washington, including the ever-important monthly jobs report.

  • GlobalWafers' Siltronic deal fails as Germany misses deadline

    BERLIN (Reuters) -GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic collapsed late on Monday after Germany could not complete a review of the deal ahead of a end-January deadline. The failed acquisition by Taiwan's GlobalWafers comes at a time when a global shortage of semiconductors has laid bare Europe's dependence on Asian suppliers, which has triggered recent efforts to boost production across the continent. "It was not possible to complete all the necessary review steps as part of the investment review - this applies in particular to the review of the antitrust approval by the Chinese authorities, which was only granted last week," a spokesperson for Germany's Economy Ministry said.

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAustralia’s central bank

  • Here's Why Credit Suisse Upgraded Tesla

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $1,025, implying an upside of 21%. An attractive entry point has emerged in the shares following the recent selloff, Levy notes. The company is a "one of one," says the analyst, who is "hard-pressed to find a stock that checks all the boxes as Tesla does." Levy believes Tesla offers an attractive growth story, disruption, and decarbonization. He notes the stock will recov

  • The Worst-Performing Big IPOs of 2021

    Thirty companies raised more than $1 billion with their IPOs in 2021. Only six of these big offerings are trading above their offer prices.

  • Jamaica digital currency due for national roll-out in coming months - central bank

    Jamaica will roll out its digital currency across the country in the first quarter of this year as part of an effort to lower transaction costs and provide financial services to citizens who do not use banks, a central bank official told Reuters. The Bank of Jamaica said in December that it completed a pilot project that issued 230 million Jamaican dollars (US$1.5 million) of the new currency, an effort that comes on the heels of a similar project launched by a group of Eastern Caribbean nations. "The majority of Jamaicans are financially excluded," Natalie Haynes, a deputy governor with Bank of Jamaica for banking and currency operations and financial markets infrastructure, told Reuters in an interview late last week.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • As Sustainability Efforts Increase, Brazilian Footwear Sales Soar

    The Abicalçados has now teamed up with sustainable stylist Cassandra Dittmer to spotlight Brazilian footwear.

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose 39% in 2021 to $20.4 million

    Starbucks Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's total compensation for 2021 totaled $20.43 million in 2021, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020, which was down from $19.24 million in 2019. According to the coffee giant's 2021 proxy statement released late Friday, Johnson's base salary rose 4.5% from a year ago to $1.61 million, while the value of stock awards grew 32% to $14.76 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation increased 117% to $4.03 million, while all other compe

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin’s 50% Correction Is Nothing New

    Bitcoin's 50% drop from November's record high within historical norms, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Moved On From Your Job? Here’s What to Do With Your Old 401(k).

    Financial pros say savers should generally roll over 401(k) and similar accounts from old employers into an individual retirement account. A Roth IRA conversion might also be something to consider.

  • McAfee Brings $3.3 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- McAfee Corp. came forward with a $3.3 billion two-part bond deal on Monday to help finance its leveraged buyout by a group of private equity firms, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain

  • U.S. public pension funds seen turning to more 'aggressive' investment - report

    U.S. public pension funds will likely have to switch to more aggressive investment strategies in the coming years to fill funding gaps despite assets held by sovereign investors having grown to record levels amid the 2021 equity market boom, a new report said. On average, the difference between assets and liabilities at U.S. public pension funds, known as the "funded ratio," remains "unsatisfactory" at less than 75%, sovereign investor specialist Global SWF said in a report. To boost returns, many will likely have to focus on alternative assets, including private equity and private credit, Diego Lopez at Global SWF told Reuters.