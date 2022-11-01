U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.75
    +29.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,950.00
    +175.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,555.75
    +108.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.40
    +16.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    +1.13 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.30
    +9.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    +0.58 (+3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.92
    +0.17 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6720
    -1.0420 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,595.07
    +107.56 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.72
    +4.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.91
    +112.38 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES RECORD OCTOBER SALES

·3 min read

  • October sales up 3.9-percent over previous record set in October 2020

  • Sales of Kia's electrified models increase 101-percent year-over-year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced record October sales of 58,276 units, a 3.9-percent increase over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9-percent improvement year-over-year. Led by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118-percent over the same period a year ago, October sales were also boosted by a 101-percent year-over-year increase for Kia's electrified models. In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos (37-percent), Forte (19-percent), Sorento (18-percent), and Niro (16-percent).

Kia America Announces Record October Sales
Kia America Announces Record October Sales

"After record third-quarter sales, Kia's upward momentum continues with sales of our electrified models more than doubling year-over-year leading to our best-ever October," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With Sportage up 118-percent and four additional models posting double-digit sales increases, it is clear that Kia has the right mix of products at just the right time."

In addition to sales, October saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

  • Four of Kia's most popular models winning their respective segments for the Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impact Awards. The Kia K5 (Mid-Size Car), Seltos (Entry CUV), Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (Alternative Power Train - Utility), and Carnival (Minivan) were reported to have the fewest problems in the TQI report while all models were lauded for enhanced quality in seat comfort, power, and driver-assist features.


  • Kia's $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of the organization's relief efforts to help those impacted by hurricane Ian, the latest extension of Kia's "Accelerate The Good" program which is designed to help those in need.


  • Kia America's donation of $600,000 which will be shared among four Bryan County charities as part of groundbreaking celebrations for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant near Savannah, Georgia. The funds will be used to help provide housing, medical care, meals and help provide greater access to digital learning for families and children in need in the region.


  • Kia's participation in Electrify Expo Miami. The fourth of five events nationwide where leaders in automotive electrification gathered to share best practices and chart the best path forward as the industry transitions to fully electric models.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF OCTOBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

1,186

N/A

18,750

N/A

Rio

1,767

2,310

22,047

26,205

Forte

8,942

7,523

91,006

100,549

K5/Optima

4,863

7,427

58,426

80,899

Cadenza

N/A

N/A

1

249

Stinger

430

1,274

7,073

11,651

K900

N/A

2

N/A

85

Soul

4,782

6,289

49,227

66,634

Niro

3,166

2,727

21,877

21,798

Seltos

4,473

3,274

36,655

45,626

Sportage

11,877

5,459

101,616

84,237

Sorento

7,320

6,195

71,920

68,450

Telluride

8,179

7,695

80,475

78,419

Sedona/Carnival

1,291

1,892

17,351

22,790

Total

58,276

52,067

576,424

607,592

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-record-october-sales-301664248.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Ahead of Earnings

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock rode high on a weak market day today -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were trading 4.9% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The beleaguered company is trying hard to find a footing in the highly competitive EV industry. It started commercial production of its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks only this September after launching in 2020 with a big -- but failed -- production target for 2021.

  • Is Toyota Stock Doomed?

    As Toyota dithers on its approach to electrification, it's falling further behind the world's automakers.

  • Toyota cuts output target amid chip crunch as profit tumbles 25%

    Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage. During the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota fared better than most car makers in managing supply chains, but it fell victim to the prolonged chip shortage this year, cutting monthly production targets repeatedly. "We're out of the worst phase, but ... it's not necessarily a situation where we're fully supplied," said Kazunari Kumakura, Toyota's purchasing group chief.

  • McDonald's customers aren't pushing back on higher prices, analyst says

    McDonald's U.S. customer base is still lovin' the fast food chain, even with higher prices.

  • Where Are the Air Bags? Russia’s Hobbled Auto Industry Struggles to Reboot

    The business is shaping up to be an early test case for the Russian economy and sanctions make it more difficult to find parts; ‘a brutal car’

  • Twitter considers charging $20 per month for verified accounts under Elon Musk

    Elon Musk is considering charging Twitter users almost $240 a year for a blue tick on their account, a huge rise from the current $4.99-a-month cost.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Marathon CEO Richards on Fed Pivot, Defaults and Bonds

    Marathon Asset Management CEO Bruce Richards discusses the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, defaults and the credit market with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Bitcoin Is Looking Solid, but Some Crypto Miners Are Still Getting Crushed

    At least two publicly-listed crypto miners face serious liquidity issues. A recent improvement in the Bitcoin market hasn't helped at all.

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Thermo Fisher to Buy UK’s Binding Site in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire British specialty diagnostics firm Binding Site in a deal valued at £2.25 billion ($2.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Fin

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Emerson receive $9.5 billion upfront for sale of stake in climate technologies business; beats Q4 profit expectations

    Shares of Emerson Electric Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, after automation technology and software company confirmed Monday an agreement to sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that values the business at $14.0 billion. The deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. Under terms of the deal, Emerson will receive upfront cash proceeds of $9.5 billion. At the close of the deal, which is expected to occur in the first half of 20

  • PsyKey, Inc. Announces Veteran Corporate Executive & Scientific Innovator John Gustin as Head of Global Business Development

    CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. an innovative wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Gustin as h...

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMorgan Stanley’s W

  • Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec

    Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in the currency driven by the gap between steadily tighter U.S. monetary policy and the Bank of Japan's continued ultra-loose policy. "Currency intervention cannot and isn't intended to move the yen significantly up and down, or keep it at a certain level for a sustained period of time," said Kinoshita, seen as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's leadership next year.