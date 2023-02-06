U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.50
    -38.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,724.00
    -238.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.25
    -155.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.20
    -19.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.20
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    +1.07 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2070
    +1.0570 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,802.27
    -582.40 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.74
    -13.12 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.02
    -71.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

KIA AMERICA APPOINTS BRAD MAYS AS DIRECTOR, BRAND EXPERIENCE

·1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the hiring of Brad Mays as director, brand experience. In the role, Mays will lead all aspects of public relations and external communications including events, experiential, auto shows and strategic partnerships. Mays' appointment is effective immediately and he will report directly to Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

Kia America Appoints Brad Mays as Director, Brand Experience.
Kia America Appoints Brad Mays as Director, Brand Experience.

Mays brings more than 25 years of communications and marketing experience to Kia, having most recently served as the global head of communications strategy and insights for Nissan Motor Corporation. Previously, Mays served as the global head of integration at Burson-Marsteller and general manager, digital, for Edelman. He has also held positions with WCG and Fleishman-Hillard.

"Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and Mays' experience and data-driven insights will shape our communications and marketing efforts as we further our current momentum and continue gaining U.S. market share," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-appoints-brad-mays-as-director-brand-experience-301738820.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT Will Replace Some Jobs, But Traders Say Not Theirs

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced artificial intelligence systems stand to threaten jobs primarily in the financial, legal and technology sectors, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingWhat's

  • Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

    Silver linings all around.

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's how to delay taking required withdrawals from retirement accounts

    While a new law increases the age you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts, there are two ways to delay that requirement even longer.

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from Beijin

  • Dell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc., facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, becoming the latest technology company to announce it will let thousands of employees go.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompti

  • Bed Bath & Beyond will close all but one Kansas City-area store; liquidation sales begin at four more locations

    Five of the six Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Kansas City area will be closing in the near future as the struggling retailer fights to stay in business.

  • Why Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Hinges on London Not Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation’s merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Str

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • Russia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says

    Russia was willing to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market. Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

  • Amazon pauses Fresh grocery expansion as it tinkers with format

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will pause its rollout of new Fresh stores as it seeks "differentiation and economic value that we like." But he hinted the wait won't be long.

  • Amazon to shed UK warehouses after worst annual loss on record

    Amazon is aiming to shed empty warehouses across Britain as it slams the brakes on growth plans after falling to its worst annual loss on record.

  • FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge at a court hearing in Delaware will consider on Monday whether to greenlight a court-supervised investigation into the collapse of FTX, a course of action that the crypto exchange has opposed as redundant and wasteful. The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's Chapter 11, to appoint an independent examiner to investigate allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" that are "too important to be left to an internal investigation." FTX says an examiner would merely duplicate work already being done by FTX, its creditors, and law enforcement agencies.

  • Chevron Explores Algerian Gas Plans Amid Russian Sanctions

    The oil giant is in talks to clinch a deal in the North African nation that holds bigger shale resources than the U.S.

  • UK watchdog warns crypto firms to prepare for advertising rule change

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's financial watchdog warned crypto businesses on Monday to get ready for a rule change on advertising later in the year, warning that any breaches by company officials could mean up to two years in prison. Britain's finance ministry said last week it would set out secondary legislation this year to allow crypto firms which comply with the Financial Conduct Authority's anti-money laundering safeguards to issue their own promotions until new crypto regulation is introduced, probably sometime in 2024.

  • Can This Dividend Superstar Keep Up Its Hot Performance?

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock was roughly flat in 2022, outperforming the broader market, and it remained so straight through January. It certainly seems like the investing community isn't sure how to price McDonald's right now, giving it a clear hold, despite its increasing sales, blue-chip status, and decades of dividend growth. In the U.S., strong comps were fueled by strategic price hikes as well as McDonald's' robust delivery network.

  • Goldman Moves Banker With Coveted Role to Lead Sales in Key Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is moving a banker with one of the most high-profile investment-banking roles at the firm into a critical sales job outside the dealmaking group.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingM

  • Here's the Only Reason I'd Even Consider Claiming Social Security at Age 62

    There are plenty of good things to look forward to as we age, including retirement. One of the biggest decisions Americans will have to make as they get older is when to begin collecting Social Security retirement benefits. Here's the only reason I'd ever consider claiming Social Security at age 62.

  • Russia Sanctions Challenge Tight U.S. Diesel Market

    Wall Street expects measures that took effect Sunday against Russia to bolster diesel and other fuel prices that have remained stubbornly high.