KIA AMERICA CONTINUES TO "ACCELERATE THE GOOD" WITH YEAR END FUNDRAISING DRIVE FOR ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

·4 min read

  • From November 11 through December 31, 2022, Kia will make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for each new Kia vehicle sold and delivered in the U.S.

  • Kia's minimum monetary donation of $1,000,000 will support St. Jude's mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for catastrophic pediatric diseases through research and treatment1

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the fast-growing brand's 2022 Year-End Sales Event in which it will make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for each new Kia vehicle sold and delivered in the U.S. between November 11 to December 31, 2022. The minimum $1,000,000 donation is Kia's third act of giving to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this year, and the latest activity from Kia's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has donated more than $14 million to various causes since 2019. Earlier this year, Kia donated to St. Jude as part of the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S., and again as part of the groundbreaking announcement for a new assembly plant in the state of Georgia.

Kia America Continues to &quot;Accelerate The Good&quot; with Year End Fundraising Drive for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Kia America Continues to "Accelerate The Good" with Year End Fundraising Drive for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"Supporting those in need is a core tenet of the Kia brand and we are proud to partner once again with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the focus of our 2022 Year End Sales Event," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Coming off record third-quarter sales, we anticipate a strong finish to the year and look forward to Kia making a sizeable and impactful donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help them continue their important, and literally life-saving work. The health of a child is so important and when that is taken away, parents need every resource available to them to help get their child back to living a healthy life. Kia is honored to be a small part of the impact St. Jude Children's Research Hospital makes on the lives of children nationwide."

Kia's Accelerate The Good charitable initiative was established in 2019 and has aided a variety of worthy causes, from establishing scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; allowing high schools to re-establish their football programs after pandemic-induced budget cuts; providing PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic; and helping the homeless population throughout the U.S. In addition, Kia has provided donations to animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population; and ones that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

"We are so incredibly grateful for Kia and its dealer network whose generosity continues to help drive the world-class research and care taking place at St. Jude," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It has been wonderful to witness Kia's expanding charitable impact through the Accelerate the Good program and its commitment to purposeful giving that helps communities around the nation. The financial support from Kia during this year-end event helps St. Jude in its ongoing journey to raise the global survival rate for the six most common forms of childhood cancer by 2030."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% and won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

The 2022 Kia Year-End Event also includes a national ad campaign featuring St. Jude patients and families that will launch in December. The heartwarming TV spot, filmed on the St. Jude campus in Memphis, Tennessee, takes patients on a holiday "joyride" through a sea of lights in a brand-new Kia vehicle.

Kia actively encourages its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support. For information on how to donate please visit www.stjude.org.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.







1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000 and maximum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-continues-to-accelerate-the-good-with-year-end-fundraising-drive-for-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301682247.html

SOURCE Kia America

