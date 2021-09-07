U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Kia America Earns Highest Number Of J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards In The Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kia Owners Across Five Vehicle Segments Reported Fewest Quality Issues During the First 90 Days of Ownership

- Five vehicles took top honors including Forte, Soul, Sportage and Telluride

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has earned more number-one ranked models than any other automaker, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). A total of five Kia vehicles delivered segment-best performances: Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sportage (Compact SUV), Soul (Small SUV) and Telluride (Upper Midsize SUV). 2021 marks three consecutive wins for Forte and Sedona and the second straight year Soul ranked number one. Telluride is a first-time honoree and Sportage recaptures the title it previously held in 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

"Topping more segments than any other brand in the industry is a testament to the design and engineering of Kia products as world-class vehicles," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "These five models are the embodiment of Kia's laser-focus on quality and customer satisfaction in this increasingly competitive and quickly evolving marketplace."

J.D. Power's annual study analyzed responses from 110,827 respondents with regards to 177 vehicle criteria across 23 vehicle segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues as reported by the vehicle owners.

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-earns-highest-number-of-jd-power-initial-quality-awards-in-the-industry-301369416.html

SOURCE Kia America

