U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.99
    +60.61 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,188.10
    +557.93 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,406.79
    +155.61 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.31
    +31.81 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.89
    +2.11 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.36 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0086
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    -0.0360 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5700
    -0.4000 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.27
    +439.13 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.39
    +1.39 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

KIA AMERICA ENLISTS NFT CHARACTERS TO STAR IN NEW CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR THE ALL-NEW 2023 KIA SOUL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 000270.KS

New Ad Campaign Highlights Individuality of the Kia Soul and Features DASK NFTs; 30-Second Spot Features Special QR Code Viewers Scan to Claim Unique Kia Soul NFTs

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is launching a new creative broadcast campaign highlighting the individuality of the all-new, 2023 Kia Soul, one of the brand's most iconic models. Debuting today, the 30-second spot features NFTs as talent and incorporates a unique QR code embedded into the creative. Powered by the Sweet NFT platform, when viewers scan the code with a smartphone, they can easily obtain one of 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs and it will be seamlessly deposited and stored in their own Sweet blockchain wallet.

Kia America Enlists NFT Characters to Star in New Creative Campaign for the All-New 2023 Kia Soul
Kia America Enlists NFT Characters to Star in New Creative Campaign for the All-New 2023 Kia Soul

Created by David&Goliath, Kia's creative agency of record, the campaign titled "Built for Whoever You Are" includes a 30-second spot which follows three of the most popular DASK NFT characters as they hop in a new 2023 Kia Soul and drive through city streets. Stopping at a burger stand for a midnight snack, the NFTs receive more than a few doubletakes as they make their way through the drive-through and pick up their order. The NFTs continue up a winding canyon road, where they improvise an elegant outdoor table and enjoy both their food and the view, making their experience uniquely their own. The NFTs are part of the DASK collection of NFTs, high-quality, 3D computer-generated collectibles with more than 150 handcrafted features.

"With its iconic style, endless adaptability, capability and advanced technology, Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has steadily evolved to appeal to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, and efficiency," said Russell Wager, Vice President, marketing, Kia America. "The Soul is as individualistic as the NFTs are, and as a brand, Kia is always innovating to stay on the cutting edge."

The 10,100 Kia NFTs include special edition generative DASK + Kia themed NFTs. Each of these limited supply digital collectibles draws inspiration from both the details of the new 2023 Kia Soul and the DASK NFTs featured in the spot.

"With Kia, we want the work to be as innovative as the vehicles. So we thought, what if we could be the first to take a few NFTs for a ride? Living, breathing and of course driving, like never before," said Ben Purcell, chief creative officer, David&Goliath. "And who better to capture the multi-hyphenate Soul driver than the DASK skeletons who embrace individuality. Because after all, whoever you are, or where you come from, all that matters is that you have a soul."

This isn't Kia's first foray into Web3. In February, Sweet carried out an NFT launch with Kia America where the 'Robo-Dog' from Kia's Super Bowl ad spot was turned into a digital collectible with proceeds going to The Petfinder Foundation which helps shelter animals find their forever homes.

"We are truly proud to join forces again with such a recognizable brand to launch this unique collection for the general public," said Tom Mizzone, founder and CEO, Sweet. "Above all, it's a significant milestone for mass adoption since it marks the first NFT drop embedded into a national TV commercial. As such, it will be seen by millions of people, many of whom are experiencing the world of Web3 for the first time."

In Kia stores now, the 2023 Soul features refreshed design elements inside and out, including a simplified lineup, new smile-inducing colors, and two option packages brimming with technology and convenience.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About Sweet

New York-based Sweet is a highly flexible, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace used by top creators, sports, entertainment, and consumer brands worldwide. Sweet delivers immersive NFT programs driving revenue, consumer engagement, and gamified experiences reaching both sophisticated and novice NFT collectors in ways never before possible. For more information, please visit sweet.io.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-enlists-nft-characters-to-star-in-new-creative-campaign-for-the-all-new-2023-kia-soul-301587280.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Scrutiny of Alibaba in Record Breach May Ensnare All China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Questions surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s role in China’s largest known cybersecurity breach may fuel Beijing’s resolve to clamp down on domestic tech giants and accelerate a move away from their private cloud services.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of R

  • Better Tech Stock: Apple vs. Microsoft

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were once considered aging dinosaurs of the tech sector, but both companies were reborn under visionary leaders. Steve Jobs' return to Apple in 1997 led to the launch of innovative new products -- including the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad -- which turned it into a high-growth company again. Apple's future looked murky after Jobs passed away in 2011, but it continued to grow under Tim Cook, who oversaw the expansion of its business with new devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as sticky subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

  • Huawei’s Secretive Chip Arm Seeks PhDs to Get Past US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s secretive chipmaking arm is hiring scores of highly trained engineers to help develop its own semiconductor-design software, a niche field now dominated by America’s Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synopsys Inc.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target

  • 1 Highly Underrated Moat in Growth Stocks

    Moats provide companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, and this underrated pricing edge is one of the strongest moats in the business world.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple iOS 16: These are the changes coming this fall

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down all the changes coming to iOS in the fall, including message editing and emoji backgrounds.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple MacBook air review: Fast, featherlight and radically restyled

    Boosted by Apple’s mighty M2 processor, this latest iteration eclipses the last

  • How Apple Could Build Out a $20 Billion Ad Business

    BofA is the latest on Wall Street to suggest the Apple could rake in billions in ad dollars from Maps and video.

  • Amazon touts 2022 Prime Day as “biggest ever.” Here are the items that sold the most

    Customers purchased over 300 million items.

  • The best Amazon Prime Day wearable deals from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and others

    Here's a list of the best smartwatch, fitness tracker and wearable deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

  • Chipmaker Intel starts informing customers of price-hike plan

    While the price hikes have not yet been finalized yet, it could cover Intel's flagship products such as central processing units for servers and computers, as well as items including chips for Wi-Fi and other connectivity, the report said on Thursday. Intel's move comes amid a supply-chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic that has deprived makers of personal computers and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products.

  • Get ready for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto in November

    As with every TechCrunch conference, you’ll enjoy in-depth interviews and interactive panel discussions with the founders, developers and investors building and driving the sector. Take advantage of our special launch pricing.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • MacBook Air M2 Review: Apple’s Laptop Upgrade Bests M1 Air on Screen, Processor and Webcam

    Apple’s latest MacBook Air has a faster chip, but the real allure is its bigger, brighter screen and improved webcam, plus the return of klutz-proof MagSafe charging.

  • Short on cash? 15 great things you can get for free

    Inflation is causing pain in a lot of American wallets. From e-books to the internet, Kim Komando shares 15 great things consumers can get for free.

  • Dissecting Microsoft's proposed policy to ban commercial open source apps

    Microsoft caused considerable consternation in the open source community over the past month, after unveiling a shake-up to the way developers will be able to monetize open source software. There are many examples of open source software sold in Microsoft's app store as full-featured commercial applications, ranging from video editing software such as Shotcut, to FTP clients such as WinSCP.

  • MacBook Air M2 review (2022): Apple’s near-perfect Mac

    The new MacBook Air is a spectacular revamp for Apple’s flagship ultraportable. It’s far thinner, it has a fantastic new screen and speakers, and Apple’s M2 chip makes it a genuine powerhouse. It has everything we’d want in an ultraportable, and sets a new standard for the entire industry.

  • Startups race to build a crypto-native, consumer-friendly messaging platform for web3

    Amid a growing pile of bankruptcies, one of the buzziest startups in the business, the NFT marketplace OpenSea, announced a major layoff just today. Behind the scenes, however, plenty of founders and VCs are doubling down on the promise of largely decentralized, blockchain-based outfits, and toward that end, one of the "more interesting parts of crypto right now" is at the "intersection of social messaging and web3," says renowned entrepreneur and investor Elad Gil. Gil has already made an early bet, leading a $4 million seed round in Lines, a startup whose three co-founders studied philosophy at Harvard and whose CEO, Sahil Handa, boasts that the nascent company will become "web3's messaging platform," even while he and his former classmates are still developing its tech.