U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.50
    +17.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,745.00
    +127.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,940.50
    +71.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.80
    +6.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.13
    -1.15 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    -19.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    +1.14 (+5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6780
    +0.9900 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,116.61
    -2,093.28 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.51
    -44.74 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.80
    +23.12 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

KIA AMERICA GAINS MARKET SHARE IN FIRST QUARTER AS ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES GROW AT RAPID PACE

·3 min read

EV6 Deliveries Rise 49-percent in Second Month in Showrooms; Automaker Captures Largest Market Share Percentage in Company History

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced March sales of 59,524 units, capping the brand's second highest total through the first three months of the year. With 3,156 all-electric EV6 models sold in March, Kia's electrified models notched their best-ever monthly and quarterly performances.

Kia America Gains Market Share in First Quarter as Electrified Vehicle Sales Grow at Rapid Pace
Kia America Gains Market Share in First Quarter as Electrified Vehicle Sales Grow at Rapid Pace

Additional monthly sales highlights include:

  • Record monthly sales of Kia's overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record

  • Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model

"There is an incredibly positive energy surrounding the Kia brand right now as we continue to outpace the industry and gain market share despite the ongoing industry challenges," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia experienced tremendous growth in the SUV and utility vehicle segments over the last few years, and we are now seeing a similar trend in the electric space as we establish a leadership position in sustainable mobility."

In addition to sales, March saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • The Niro EV taking top honors in the mass market category in J.D. Power's 2022 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study for the second year in a row. The survey is based on responses from more than 8,000 electric vehicle (EV) owners regarding critical factors including cost-of-ownership, battery range, service experience, styling and driving enjoyment to determine ownership satisfaction and likelihood to repurchase.

  • The 2022 Kia Telluride named the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year.

  • Autotrader including the Carnival MPV among the "Best New Cars for 2022".

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF MARCH

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

3,156

N/A

5,281

N/A

Rio

2,829

2,894

6,507

6,818

Forte

9,609

10,459

23,498

24,850

K5/Optima

5,470

8,717

17,822

20,394

Cadenza

N/A

54

N/A

155

Stinger

1,026

1,007

3,107

2,444

K900

N/A

22

N/A

56

Soul

5,175

6,899

14,124

17,191

Niro

3,964

1,753

9,226

4,311

Seltos

4,947

6,497

11,119

16,786

Sportage

7,778

9,471

16,460

22,417

Sorento

6,238

8,692

17,923

19,724

Telluride

7,668

8,591

22,076

21,854

Carnival/Sedona

1,664

1,467

4,051

2,550

Total

59,524

66,523

151,194

159,550

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-gains-market-share-in-first-quarter-as-electrified-vehicle-sales-grow-at-rapid-pace-301515586.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are executive chair and chief executive officer, John Chen, and chief financial officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, and Steve will review the financial results.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Hong Kong Trading Halts Freeze $15 Billion After Earnings Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in 33 Hong Kong-listed stocks was halted on Friday after a number of firms missed a deadline to report annual results in a move that’s expected to affect some $15 billion worth of shares.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive

  • GameStop's Stock Split Isn't the Only News Shareholders Should Know

    After the closing bell, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) soared on news that the company intends to follow in the footsteps of some other high-profile companies by splitting its stock. Shares of GameStop were up 17% in after-hours trading Thursday afternoon. The move higher corresponded with the timing of its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealing its intent to do a stock split.