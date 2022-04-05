U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,729.00
    -100.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.50
    -45.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,088.80
    -5.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.57
    +1.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -0.44 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9570
    +0.1850 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,641.84
    +720.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.35
    +12.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.78
    -15.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Kia America Hosts North America Debut of All-New 2023 Niro at New York International Auto Show

·1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America returns to the New York International Auto Show next week with the North American debut of the all-new 2023 Niro. As a key component to Plan S, the brand's ambitious electrification and sustainability initiative, the Niro arrives sporting many of the design cues first seen on the Habaniro concept, including the unique and aerodynamic panel along the C-pillar. Other hints at Niro's concept-car origins may be found in the dramatically designed LED headlights and high-mounted taillights. Inside is a cabin briming with technology, driver assist features and generous cargo capacity. Debuting in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric EV variants, the Niro will roll across the Kia display stand Wednesday, April 13, at 10:10 AM Eastern time and will be streamed live across Kia America's social channels and may also be viewed at Kia.com.

Kia America hosts North America debut of all-new 2023 Niro at New York International Auto Show.
Kia America hosts North America debut of all-new 2023 Niro at New York International Auto Show.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-hosts-north-america-debut-of-all-new-2023-niro-at-new-york-international-auto-show-301517359.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1; GM, Ford See Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • Where Will Ford Be in 5 Years?

    Ford (NYSE: F) is all set to start deliveries of its electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning in spring of this year. Ford had to stop taking reservations for the truck after they reached 200,000. Let's discuss why Ford finds such an overwhelming demand for its truck and what to expect from the company in the coming years.

  • Twitter stock soars on news of Elon Musk stake

    Twitter shares are up following news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a 9% stake in the company. Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the details.

  • Why LA’s new Kia Forum could be ‘the Carnegie Hall of the West,’ according to COO

    Kia America Chief Operating Officer & EVP Steven Center joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the prospects for the Kia Forum arena, stadium event experiences, the EV space, Kia's expansion into electric cars.

  • EV auto sales shine in first quarter of 2022

    Tesla and Polestar reported especially sharp rises in first-quarter sales in the U.S., compared with the same period a year ago. BMW, the single outlier, reported modest growth on increased demand for its large utility vehicles and recently redesigned 4 Series sports car. The industry-wide sales figures released on Friday show that sales plunged by double-digits for every other brand except Hyundai and Kia, which suffered only single-digit declines.

  • Oil Rises Above $103 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $100 a barrel after the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for all its buyers. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,00

  • Citi to Lead $1 Billion DFW Airport Bond Sale in Texas Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is underwriting a $1.2 billion bond sale for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the largest deal it has managed since reentering the Texas municipal-bond market after being temporarily sidelined last year over the bank’s firearms policy. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • What's the Difference Between a Tax Credit and a Tax Deduction?

    While both deductions and credits can save you a significant amount of money on your taxes, they work in significantly different ways.

  • USD/CAD Is Losing Ground At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD settled below 1.2500 and is testing the support level at 1.2470.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Justice Department Tightens Rules for Self-Reporting Misconduct

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said Monday it’s tightening rules for self-reporting misconduct like price fixing.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Firms must report any potential violations of crimina

  • European Stocks Are Steady as French Shares Drop on Vote Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares were muted on Tuesday as French equities underperformed after the latest poll showed a potentially tight presidential race. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The Stoxx Europe 6

  • Stock Market Gains, Led By Tech; Musk Announces 9% Stake In Twitter

    The stock market gained, led by tech and internet stocks as Elon Musk announced a 9% stake in Twitter, but oil prices rose.

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Ta

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks.

  • Analysis - Most banks narrow UK gender pay gaps, UBS, Deutsche Bank go into reverse

    Major British financial companies collectively narrowed their gender pay gaps last year, but some went into reverse gear, including UBS and Deutsche Bank, a Reuters analysis found. Several financial companies this year also published voluntary ethnicity pay data - some, including UBS, Aviva and M&G, for the first time. The gender pay exercise has cast a poor light on the country's financial services, which are critical to the British economy but also one of its most unequal sectors.

  • ICR Head of Special Situations Denning on Importance of Equity Story at IPO Edge Going-Public Bootcamp

    The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this […]

  • Crypto Markets React to LFG's BTC Reserves, Musk Taking 9.2% Stake in Twitter

    Quantum Economics Founder & CEO Mati Greenspan discusses the current state of the crypto markets as the Luna Foundation Guard purchased about $400 million worth of BTC over the past week for its UST reserves. Plus, a conversation on dogecoin’s price spike following Elon Musk’s new stake in Twitter and why Greenspan is bullish on the Near Protocol.

  • Crypto 2022: Hackers have nabbed $1.22 billion already

    Hackers are focusing on decentralized finance projects to steal crypto so far this year, a new report found, a reversal from 2021 when they used scams and online fraud for most of their exploits.

  • UK's Go-Ahead to reinstate pre-COVID dividend, unveils strategy

    "Transport is at a tipping point as we recover from the pandemic," said Chief Executive Christian Schreyer, who commenced the review after his appointment in November last year. The new strategy comes after Go-Ahead was penalised 23.5 million pounds ($30.83 million) last month by the Department for Transport (DfT) after it admitted to financial errors by its London and Southeastern railway franchise, LSER, led to it overcharging the country's transport department in contracts over several years.