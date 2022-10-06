U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

KIA AMERICA PLUGS INTO ELECTRIFY EXPO 2022

·2 min read

Electrify Expo series highlight new electric vehicles, sustainability, energy, infrastructure, and EV legislation

Experience the Kia EV6 in Miami at Regatta Park, October 8-9

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America joins cutting-edge mobility companies for Electrify Expo, a series of five local events where leaders in electrification come together to discuss the key challenges, insights, available research, and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future. After events earlier this summer in the Long Beach, CA, Seattle and NYC-Metro areas, the series continues October 8-9, at Regatta Park in Miami, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Kia EV6 first-hand.

Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo 2022
Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo 2022

"Electrify Expo is a thinktank that brings together the top companies and executives in electrification to share knowledge and discuss how we'll make the transition to all-electrified vehicles as seamlessly as possible," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As one of the best-selling manufacturers of EV vehicles in the U.S. thus far in 2022, Kia is proud to collaborate with our industry colleagues in an effort to chart the best path forward and help shape the future of the automotive industry."

A wide variety of topics are set for discussion and include legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Electrify Expo expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories. The series will close in Austin, Texas, at Circuit of the Americas on November 11, 2022. The upcoming schedule of Electrify Expo events is as follows (*indicates Industry Day):

October 8 - 9






Miami






Regatta Park

November 11 - 13*






Austin






Circuit of the Americas

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-plugs-into-electrify-expo-2022-301643050.html

SOURCE Kia America

