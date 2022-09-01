U.S. markets open in 6 hours

KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER AUGUST SALES

·2 min read

August Sales Increase 22-Percent Year-Over-Year with Electrified Models Up 151-Percent

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever August sales of 66,089 units, marking a 22-percent increase year-over-year. Kia's SUVs continue to shine with the Sportage as Kia's top-selling model for the fifth consecutive month with 12,986 units sold, representing a 59-percent increase year-over-year. Sales of the Sorento SUV increased by 114-percent year-over-year; and sales of the current generation Telluride continued strong increasing 18-percent year-over-year and just months before the highly anticipated 2023 version arrives in dealers. In addition, August sales of Kia's all-electric and hybrid models increased an astonishing 151-percent year-over-year.

Kia America Posts Best-Ever August Sales
Kia America Posts Best-Ever August Sales

"In light of ongoing supply challenges across the industry, achieving a best-ever August sales performance is a testament to the strength of our product lineup, our dealers and our employees," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We are optimistic that production through the end of the year will improve and further the success of our all-new Sportage, EV6, upcoming redesigned Telluride and more."

In addition to sales, August saw several significant announcements from Kia, including:

  • The North American debut of the 576-hp Kia EV6 GT performance crossover at The Quail, a motorsports gathering, during Monterey Car Week

  • The launch of an all-new creative campaign for the Sportage Hybrid SUV and a partnership with One Warm Coat, a non-profit that provides coats to those in need nationwide, as part of the brand's Accelerate The Good charitable initiatives

  • Pricing for the all-new 2023 Sportage Hybrid SUV and K5 midsize sedan

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF AUGUST

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

1,840

N/A

16,124

N/A

Rio

1,923

1,777

18,833

21,747

Forte

11,838

9,258

73,660

83,840

K5/Optima

6,428

7,263

48,180

67,616

Cadenza

N/A

1

1

234

Stinger

513

1,228

6,189

9,145

K900

N/A

--

N/A

72

Soul

6,402

7,536

39,332

54,154

Niro

211

2,040

18,520

16,505

Seltos

4,604

2,822

28,160

39,419

Sportage

12,986

8,182

77,327

72,182

Sorento

8,732

4,080

57,250

58,143

Telluride

8,645

7,347

63,856

61,446

Carnival/Sedona

1,967

2,475

14,446

18,116

Total

66,089

54,009

461,878

502,619

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-posts-best-ever-august-sales-301616133.html

SOURCE Kia America

