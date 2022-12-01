U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.00
    -6.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,525.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,001.50
    -40.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    +31.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.92
    -0.97 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2124
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5570
    -1.5230 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,098.42
    +212.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.83
    +4.13 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.66
    +11.61 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER NOVEMBER SALES

·3 min read

  • Sportage posts triple-digit sales increase for second consecutive month

  • Sales of Kia's electrified models post double or triple-digit sales increase the past five months

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever November sales of 56,703 units, an 8-percent increase over the previous November sales record set in 2016, and a 25.1-percent improvement year-over-year. For the second consecutive month, sales were led by the Sportage family of SUVs, which were up 144-percent over the same period a year ago. Sales of Kia's electrified models – which have posted double or triple-digit gains in the past five months – also contributed to the record-breaking performance with a 133-percent year-over-year increase.

Kia America Posts Best-Ever November Sales
Kia America Posts Best-Ever November Sales

"Building on our best-ever third-quarter and October sales, Kia's upward momentum continued with a record November with SUVs and hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs pushing the brand ever higher," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With Sportage up 144-percent and our electrified offerings posting double or triple-digit sales increases for the fifth consecutive month, we are confident that we will end the year strong, and this positive sales momentum will carry through to 2023."

In addition to sales, November saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

  • Kia EV6 named a finalist for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award.

  • Kia's guaranteed minimum $1,000,000 minimum donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® as part of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives1.

  • Kia taking home the highest number of model awards – five – in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. The segment wins by Telluride (Midsize SUVs with 3-row seating), Sportage (Compact SUVs), K5 (Midsize Cars), Soul (Micro SUVs), and Rio (Small Cars), led Kia to the best year-over-year improvement of any mass market brand in the annual evaluation.

  • Kia's U.S. reveal of the 2024 Kia Seltos with significant upgrades across the board, including increased horsepower, an available first-in-segment2 panoramic display featuring two 10.25-inch screen and available power liftgate3

  • Kia's participation in Electrify Expo Austin. The last of five events nationwide where leaders in automotive electrification gathered to share best practices and chart the best path forward as the industry transitions to fully electric models.


MONTH OF NOVEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

641

N/A

19,391

N/A

Rio

2,591

2,357

24,638

28,562

Forte

9,725

6,741

100,731

107,290

K5/Optima

4,520

5,938

62,946

86,837

Cadenza

N/A

N/A

1

249

Stinger

342

948

7,415

12,599

K900

N/A

N/A

N/A

85

Soul

4,050

4,505

53,277

71,139

Niro

3,294

1,946

25,171

23,744

Seltos

4,095

2,689

40,750

48,315

Sportage

10,554

4,330

112,170

88,567

Sorento

7,204

6,845

79,124

75,295

Telluride

8,558

7,767

89,033

86,186

Carnival/Sedona

1,129

1,252

18,480

24,042

Total

56,703

45,318

633,127

652,910

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.
2 Segment first among competitive entry SUVs, not inclusive of other Kia vehicles; competitive specs sourced from manufacturer's websites.
3 Driving with liftgate open may be unlawful and can draw dangerous exhaust fumes into vehicle; if you choose to do so, keep air vents and windows open for ventilation.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-posts-best-ever-november-sales-301691153.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

    Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair's comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Stocks on Wall Street roared higher Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said in comments at the Brookings Institution that the central bank could begin moderating its pace of rate hikes as soon as December, when its policymaking committee will hold its next meeting. “We have a risk management balance to strike,” Powell said.

  • Yen, Won Lead Asia FX Surge as Traders Gird For Slower Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s yen and Korea’s won spearheaded a surge in Asian currencies Thursday, as prospects for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes triggered broad weakness in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC B

  • Chinese Stock Rally Cools as Investors See Bumpy Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- A sharp rally in Chinese stocks took a breather Thursday as investors focused on the pace of reopening amid growing signs that the nation is moving away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes O

  • TSMC Plans to Make More Advanced Chips in US at Urging of Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will offer advanced 4-nanometer chips when its new $12 billion plant in Arizona opens in 2024, an upgrade from its previous public statements, after US customers such as Apple Inc. pushed the company to do so, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Re

  • SentinelOne Slips Ahead of Earnings

    SentinelOne is making new 52-week lows Wednesday as cybersecurity firms are being shunned by traders ahead of its planned Dec. 6 earnings report. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of S, below, we can see that prices have struggled the past 12 months.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Has My Attention

    Intra-Cellular-Therapies develops treatments for people with neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders like their medicine for bipolar disease. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of ITCI, below, we can see an improving picture.

  • Top Utilities Stocks

    Utilities stocks, often seen as a safe investment during a recession or economic downturn, proved their worth in the past year, rising more than 6% as represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index fell 14.% percent. In terms of value investing, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC) are top performers. Looking at utilities stocks for their growth potential, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) and NextEra Energy (NEE) take the lead.

  • Top Energy Stocks

    Energy companies have mostly fared well in 2022, a year marked by war in Ukraine that brought disruption and price volatility. Topping the list are value standouts PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), top growth shares Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) and Phillips 66 (PSX), and high-return-momentum plays Oriental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February initially drove oil and gas prices higher.

  • Heating Bills to Send Chill Through Americans’ Finances

    Gasoline prices have receded, but heating costs will be the next source of sticker shock, depending on where you live.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Pr

  • Murky Outlook for Internet Services, But Here Are 3 Opportunities

    Valuations are coming down across the Internet - Services industry, which means that stocks like SHOP, ZS and CXDO are looking more attractive.

  • One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

    At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 25%, with growth stocks taking the brunt of the selling. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an innovative growth stock that was no different, plummeting 83% from its peak in November 2021. Marqeta has faced criticism over its heavy reliance on one customer for most of its profits.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling, but Wall Street Isn’t Buying It

    The discrepancy between futures markets and forecasts shows how uncertainty and volatility can pry gaps between perceived value and prices.

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS AND PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE FOR 2023

    Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has commenced a formal process to evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value (the "Repositioning Process").

  • NXP (NXPI) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    NXP (NXPI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Elon Musk reportedly meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook, E.U. considers banning Twitter

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses Elon Musk recently meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and reports that the EU is considering a ban on Twitter.

  • Volkswagen, Honda Halt Production at China Plants Due to Covid-19 Curbs

    HONG KONG—Auto makers in China including Volkswagen and Honda Motor have halted production at some plants as authorities persist in using strict measures to control Covid-19 outbreaks. Volkswagen has suspended production at its Chengdu plant in southwestern China as well as two of five production lines at its plant in the northeastern city of Changchun since early last week, as a result of car-parts shortages and local health-protection measures, a spokesman said. Toyota Motor is also adjusting production at some of its factories in China because of Covid-19 disruptions, spokesman Tomoki Yoshida said.