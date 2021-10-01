Kia America on Track for Best-Ever Annual Sales, Despite Inventory Challenges

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced September sales of 52,906 units, led by Forte and Telluride models, which accelerated Kia to its best-ever third quarter sales in company history for a total of 177,014 units sold. This result has contributed to Kia's highest ever sales performance for the first nine months of a calendar year – a total of 555,525 units – a nine-percent increase over the previous first three-quarter sales record of 491,764 units.

Kia America Sets Best-Ever Third Quarter Sales Performance in Company History

In September, Kia sold 77-percent of available inventory and saw a marked increase in sales of its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, with year-over-year sales up more than 81-percent. Telluride realized record September sales with 9,278 units and throughout the month anticipation for the all-new EV6 – Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle – continued to grow with the model expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2022.

"Kia sales continued to break records and build upon the momentum seen since the start of the year, despite the ongoing supply chain issues facing the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our record setting performance in Q3 has reinforced confidence that our positive sales trajectory will continue well into 2022."

In addition to sales, last month saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The third class of Great Unknowns Scholarship recipients was announced, bringing the total number of students receiving the $5,000 yearly scholarship to 45 since the scholarship was established in 2019

A new 60-second spot highlighting Kia's electrified future and new brand identity made its debut during the 73 RD EMMY ® AWARDS on September 19 th

The all-new, all-electric EV6 was driven by NBC's America's Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell and was featured as part of in-show integrations and season-winner and runner-up prize packages

A donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross made by Kia America to assist with disaster relief efforts and provide shelter, food and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ida

Kia America - about us

Story continues

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,148 2,143 23,895 18,043 Forte 9,186 7,643 93,026 62,911 K5/Optima 5,856 6,783 73,472 58,763 Cadenza 15 99 249 922 Stinger 1,232 913 10,377 9,792 K900 11 25 83 209 Soul 6,191 6,700 60,345 55,331 Niro 2,566 1,682 19,071 13,232 Seltos 2,933 5,613 42,352 29,509 Sportage 6,596 7,165 78,778 62,400 Sorento 4,112 6,879 62,255 60,492 Telluride 9,278 8,829 70,724 46,615 Sedona/Carnival 2,782 1,045 20,898 10,131 Total 52,906 55,519 555,525 428,350

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-sets-best-ever-third-quarter-sales-performance-in-company-history-301389546.html

SOURCE Kia America