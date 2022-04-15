U.S. markets closed

KIA AMERICA WINS MULTIPLE MARKETING HONORS DURING 2022 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

·2 min read
In this article:
  • 000270.KS

  • "Movement That Inspires" broadcast campaigns for Kia's Carnival MPV, EV6, K5, and Telluride earn EDO's first-ever Automotive TV Advertising Award for "Best Non-Luxury Auto Campaign"

  • Times Square introduction of the all-electric Kia EV6 recognized by MediaPost as "Best Interactive Execution or Campaign"

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Kia America's 2021 marketing initiatives were recognized this week with awards of excellence in automotive marketing communications.

Kia America wins multiple marketing honors during 2022 New York International Auto Show.
Kia's "Movement That Inspires" broadcast campaign, a key component of the automaker's new brand identity in the U.S., was named the 2021's Best Non-Luxury Auto Campaign by EDO, a data measurement company that evaluates broadcast ad effectiveness and subsequent consumer engagement online. As recipient of the first-ever Automotive TV Advertising Awards presented by EDO, Kia's broadcast spots for the Carnival MPV, EV6, K5 and Telluride models were recognized for driving consumer engagement with the brand online.

In addition, marketing trade journal, MediaPost, named Kia's "Times Square Takeover" for the all-electric Kia EV6 "Best Interactive Execution or Campaign." With assistance from agency partners including David&Goliath, Gail & Rice, Innocean, and Zeno Group, Kia took over the iconic New York City location for an in-person US debut of the EV6.

"Having two of Kia's most ambitious marketing initiatives recognized as best in class by EDO and MediaPost is further proof of the growth and maturation of the Kia brand in the U.S. and provides us with inspiration for future marketing to continue path towards challenging convention and pushing boundaries," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "With the launch of 'Movement That Inspires' and the introduction of the all-electric EV6, Kia is well on its way to a leadership position in sustainable mobility."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

EDO

EDO measures the spike in consumer engagement behaviors, such as online search for a brand in the moments after a TV ad airs. The larger the spike, the more consumers are engaging with the brand, and higher engagement is predictive of higher sales. EDO's outcomes-driven platform measures consumer actions and what drives them to purchase and provides brands with the data they need to effectively engage audiences through TV ad campaigns.

MediaPost Communications

MediaPost is an integrated publishing and conference company whose mission is to provide a complete array of resources for media, marketing and advertising professionals. MediaPost is the holding company for the following entities: MediaPost.com, 30+ industry conferences and events each year nationwide and in Europe, including the OMMA, Insider Summit, Marketing and Engage conference series, seven annual award shows, and a suite of 50+ industry-focused email newsletters & blogs.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-wins-multiple-marketing-honors-during-2022-new-york-international-auto-show-301526454.html

SOURCE Kia America

