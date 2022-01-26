U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Kia America's All-New, All-Electric EV6 Featured in Super Bowl LVI Spot

·1 min read
In this article:
  • 000270.KS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's return to the Super Bowl will feature the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6. Arriving in showrooms in early 2022, EV6 is the first model to be launched under Kia's Plan S strategy which puts electrification at the forefront of the company's future. Kia's first dedicated electric vehicle also marks the first time a Korean vehicle manufacturer has received carbon footprint certification and a 'Carbon Measured' label from the Carbon Trust, the global climate change and sustainability consultancy.

Kia America&#x002019;s All-New, All-Electric EV6 Featured in Super Bowl LVI Spot
Kia America’s All-New, All-Electric EV6 Featured in Super Bowl LVI Spot

In addition, supporting the Super Bowl LVI campaign and as part of Kia's celebrated Accelerate The Good Program, Kia has announced a partnership with pet adoption charity, Petfinder Foundation, to provide "Kia Pet Adoption Grants" to help shelter animals find their forever homes. Additional details will be released closer to the game.

"Kia's 13th Super Bowl advertisement is the centerpiece of a comprehensive marketing campaign which will include digital, social, out-of-home and a very special new CSR program in partnership with The Petfinder Foundation," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-americas-all-new-all-electric-ev6-featured-in-super-bowl-lvi-spot-301468979.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

