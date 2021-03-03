Kia Announces 2021 Niro Hybrid And PHEV Model Changes
IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's award-winning Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid crossovers enter the 2021 model year with improvements in technology and enhanced customer convenience.
The Niro Hybrid LX continues into the new model year with its 50-MPG1 combined EPA fuel economy rating, delivering $3,250 in fuel costs savings over five years compared to the average new vehicle. Meanwhile, the 2021 Niro PHEV offers even more fuel cost savings than the HEV and continues to be eligible for a $4,543 federal tax credit, lowering the PHEV net starting price to $25,0472.
Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door logic based) is newly added.
For added convenience, 8-inch display equipped vehicles now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard (previously wired only).
Smart Key equipped vehicles now feature the new Remote Engine Start.
Navigation equipped vehicles receive MapCare program with 10 years of complimentary map updates.
Niro also expands its DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)3 to feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) on vehicles with Navigation and Smart Cruise Control.
2021 Niro EV details will be released later this year.
Niro Hybrid Overview Summary
Trim Levels/Pricing4 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination)
• LX:
$24,690
• LXS:
$26,090
• Touring:
$28,390
• Touring SE:
$30,950
• EX Premium:
$32,950
Powertrain:
• 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)
• 1.56 kWh lithium ion polymer hybrid battery
Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
• LX:
53/48/50
• LXS:
51/46/49
• Touring:
46/40/43
• Touring SE:
46/40/43
• EX Premium:
51/46/49
DriveWise Features3:
Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)
Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)
Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)
Dimensions:
171.5 in.
71.1 in.
60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)
106.3 in.
19.4 cu.ft. (behindsecond row without luggage under cargo tray)
22.4 (behind second row with luggage under cargo tray)
54.5 cu.ft. (behind first row without luggage under cargo tray)
63.2 cu.ft. (behind first row with luggage under cargo tray)
LX: 3,100 lbs.
LXS: 3,192 lbs.
Touring: 3,280 lbs.
Touring Special Edition: 3,280 lbs.
EX Premium: 3,192 lbs.
Niro PHEV Overview Summary
Pricing4 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination):
• LXS:
$29,590
• EX:
$33,390
• EX Premium:
$36,550
Powertrain:
• 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)
• 8.9 kWh lithium ion polymer PHEV battery
Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
• LXS:
48/44/46
• EX:
48/44/46
• EX Premium:
48/44/46
• All-electric range (full charge): 26-miles
DriveWise Features:3
Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)
Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)
Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)
Dimensions:
• Overall Length:
171.5 in.
• Overall Width:
71.1 in.
• Overall Height:
60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)
• Wheelbase:
106.3 in.
• Cargo Capacity:
19.4 cu.ft. (behind second row without luggage under cargo tray)
22.4 (behind second row with luggage under cargo tray)
54.5 cu.ft. (behind first row without luggage under cargo tray)
63.2 cu.ft. (behind first row with luggage under cargo tray)
• Curb Weight, max:
4,440 lbs.
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
2 Further incentives may be available by various state and local utilities, such as in California where the PHEV model is eligible for a $908 Clean Fuel Reward as well as single rider access for HOV Carpool lanes.
3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.
4 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
