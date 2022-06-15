IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Carnival MPV is a carryover model with minor interior enhancements to the seat functionality and technology features. The Carnival competes in the Midsize MPV segment, but its combination of SUV styling, exceptional passenger/cargo volume, and practical convenience features also make it uniquely positioned to compete against three-row SUV/crossover models.

Kia announces 2023 Carnival MPV pricing.

The new SX will include a standard integrated panoramic 12.3-inch digital cluster and 12.3-inch center display, along with a Blind-Spot View Monitor. It also offers an optional dual screen rear seat entertainment system and streaming media capability.

The new SX Prestige will include a standard 8-passenger Slide-Flex Seating with second-row center multi-function seat. Optional features include a dual screen rear seat entertainment system and streaming media capability and second-row VIP Lounge Seats to replace the second-row slide-flex seats.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,335 destination)



• LX $32,600 • LX Seat Package $34,600 • EX $38,100 • SX $41,300 • SX Prestige $45,700

Engine:



• 3.5L V6 GDI Lambda III Engine: 290 horsepower/262 lb.-ft. of torque and 3,500 lb. towing capacity

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG:





• City: 19 • Highway: 26 • Combined: 22





Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:



• Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse

° Std: LX & LX Seat Package

• Parking Collision Avoidance – Reverse

° Std: SX & SX Prestige

• Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance

° Std: All trims

• Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

° Std: All trims

• Driver Attention Warning

° Std: All trims

• Lane Keeping Assist:

° Std: All trims

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:

° Std: X & LX Seat Package – Car/Pedestrian Detection / EX, SX & SX Prestige – Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

• Lane Following Assist:

° Std: All trims

• Highway Driving Assist

° Std: EX, SX & SX Prestige





Dimensions:



• Overall Length: 203 in. • Overall Width: 89.2 in. • Overall Height: 69.9 in. • Wheelbase: 121.7 in.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

