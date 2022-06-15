U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.50
    +36.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,591.00
    +216.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,459.25
    +145.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.60
    +16.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.52
    -0.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +21.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.70 (+3.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3850
    -0.0980 (-2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    -1.84 (-5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7290
    -0.7510 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,377.53
    -1,096.89 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.65
    -17.60 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.81
    +97.35 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

KIA ANNOUNCES 2023 CARNIVAL MPV PRICING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 000270.KS

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Carnival MPV is a carryover model with minor interior enhancements to the seat functionality and technology features. The Carnival competes in the Midsize MPV segment, but its combination of SUV styling, exceptional passenger/cargo volume, and practical convenience features also make it uniquely positioned to compete against three-row SUV/crossover models.

Kia announces 2023 Carnival MPV pricing.
Kia announces 2023 Carnival MPV pricing.

The new SX will include a standard integrated panoramic 12.3-inch digital cluster and 12.3-inch center display, along with a Blind-Spot View Monitor. It also offers an optional dual screen rear seat entertainment system and streaming media capability.

The new SX Prestige will include a standard 8-passenger Slide-Flex Seating with second-row center multi-function seat. Optional features include a dual screen rear seat entertainment system and streaming media capability and second-row VIP Lounge Seats to replace the second-row slide-flex seats.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,335 destination)


• LX

$32,600

• LX Seat Package

$34,600

• EX

$38,100

• SX

$41,300

• SX Prestige

$45,700

 

Engine:


• 3.5L V6 GDI Lambda III Engine: 290 horsepower/262 lb.-ft. of torque and 3,500 lb. towing capacity

 

 Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG:




• City: 

19

• Highway:

26

• Combined: 

22



 

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:



• Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse


   ° Std: LX & LX Seat Package


• Parking Collision Avoidance – Reverse


   ° Std: SX & SX Prestige


• Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance


   ° Std: All trims


• Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist


   ° Std: All trims


• Driver Attention Warning


   ° Std: All trims


• Lane Keeping Assist:


   ° Std: All trims


• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:


   ° Std: X & LX Seat Package – Car/Pedestrian Detection / EX, SX & SX Prestige – Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection


• Lane Following Assist:


   ° Std: All trims


• Highway Driving Assist


   ° Std: EX, SX & SX Prestige



 

Dimensions:


• Overall Length:

203 in.

• Overall Width:

89.2 in.

• Overall Height:

69.9 in.

• Wheelbase:

121.7 in.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.  Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Based on EPA estimates.  Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-announces-2023-carnival-mpv-pricing-301568497.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Ford recalls nearly 3 million U.S. vehicles over rollaway concerns-

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear. In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said the recall covers various 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, the agency said in a notice on Wednesday. A damaged or missing shift cable bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear or the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Foresight and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept

    POC follows Foresight’s winning of ZF Pitch Event at CES 2022

  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

    The Toyota Compact Cruiser, an FJ40 Land Cruiser-inspired electric SUV, wins the concept car category in the 2022 Car Design Awards at Milan's Design Week.

  • Hidden Gems: The Best Cars of 2022 That Nobody Bought Last Year

    We’ll let you in on a little secret. These cars and SUVs might go overlooked at dealerships, but they’re all great choices.Toyota AvalonBy Keith BarryData analysis by Anita LamNot every great car...

  • Southern Company, in Partnership With Volta, Now Offering Sustainable Software Solutions to Companies Transitioning From Commercial Fleets to Electric Vehicles

    Southern Company today announced a significant step in electric transportation solutions for companies looking to transition commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EV). Having worked with Volta pr...

  • UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in congested cities

    UPS has unveiled a battery-powered, four-wheeled cycle to more efficiently haul cargo in some of the world's most congested streets and to reduce its carbon footprint

  • Michigan becomes third state to legalize digital license plates

    After California and Arizona, Michigan is now the third state to approve digital license plates. Here's how they work and their claimed advantages.

  • European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.

  • See the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and Hear Its Supercharged V-8

    We now have further confirmation that Ford's TRX fighter will have the Mustang GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter "Predator" V-8.

  • This is the first look at the Chevrolet Blazer EV

    GM's CEO Mary Barra just revealed the upcoming Blazer EV, and it's a looker. Two, the Blazer EV has a completely different design from the gas-powered Blazer currently on the market -- everything from the headlights to the taillights are different. Lastly, the Chevy Blazer EV sports the same grill-spanning lighting scheme found on the Chevy Silverado EV, seemingly suggesting this will be a unified design element across GM's Chevy EV offering.

  • Shocking footage shows New Yorkers surfing on roof of subway

    Video footage circulating on social media shows people riding on top of train cars on the New York City subway as it crossed the Williamsburg bridge on Friday.

  • Chinese electric-car makers rise amid signs of improving sales

    Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days.

  • Cars Are Going Electric—No Matter What, GM and Ford Show

    GM will unveil its all-electric Chevy Blazer in July. Meanwhile, Ford is declining to partake in litigation against the California Air Resource Board.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Dragged Into $1 Million Lawsuit Over Son’s Car Accident

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]

  • As yen tumbles, Japan's automakers take cost burden off their suppliers

    For decades, Japan's powerful automakers had a playbook to deal with deflation: press suppliers for lower prices on everything from seat belts to wire harnesses and promise volume. Now, with inflation biting around the world, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Corp and others are shouldering more of the burden of soaring raw materials prices, or extending other help to hard-hit parts makers, executives say. The measures show how automakers are attempting to shore up already strained supply chains, wracked by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and a global shortage of semiconductors, even at the cost of lower profit margins for themselves.

  • Could flat tyres soon be a thing of the past?

    Airless tyres that do not puncture are getting close to market but some remain skeptical about them.

  • Tesla, Honda among those to report advanced driving systems vehicle crashes-U.S

    Tesla Inc reported 273 vehicle crashes involving advanced driving assistance systems like Autopilot since July, while Honda Motor identified 90, data from U.S. auto safety regulators released on Wednesday showed. The companies made the disclosures to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after the regulator issued an order in June 2021 requiring automakers and tech companies to immediately report all crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicles equipped with automated driving systems being tested on public roads. Of the 392 total crashes involving ADAS reported by a dozen automakers, six deaths were reported and five had serious injuries.

  • Toyota says consumer choice dictates pace of electrification

    TOYOTA, Japan (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp pushed back against critics who say it has been slow to embrace battery electric vehicles (BEV), arguing it needed to offer a variety of car choices to suit different markets and customers. Apart from concerns about its electrification strategy, Toyota executives tackled a range of questions on CEO succession plans to the ongoing chip shortage. Once a favourite with environmentalists for its popular hybrid Prius model, Toyota has come under fire for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and its lobbying on climate policy.